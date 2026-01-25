Red Dead Redemption 2 enhanced edition is happening, but its release timeline has changed

TL;DR: Rockstar confirmed development of a next-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2, promising improved graphics and 60FPS support, though no release date is set. Despite delays possibly linked to GTA 6 development, insiders affirm the enhanced edition is underway, addressing fan demand for a true current-gen upgrade.

Rockstar announced the next-gen update for the first Red Dead Redemption game in November 2025, sparking the conversation as to where the next-gen update is for Red Dead Redemption 2.

For those who don't know, Red Dead Redemption 2 still hasn't received a current-gen console update; the versions of the game running on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles are the versions that were released on the PS4-era of consoles, just made compatible with current-gen hardware. With those versions of RDR2 being brought over and Rockstar now doing an official remaster of the first game for current-gen consoles, fans want to know when the same treatment will be applied to RDR2.

Rumors of the next-gen update, which would introduce a 60FPS mode, and likely improved visual fidelity in the form of additional graphical technologies, have been circulating for quite some time, and now Reece "Kiwi Talkz" Reilly has responded to an X post where a fan of the Red Dead franchise said he was "losing faith" in Rockstar releasing an enhanced edition for RDR2, as he believes that sources cited by leakers about an RDR2 enhanced edition mistakenly got the RDR2 and Red Dead Redemption mixed up.

Kiwi Talkz responded to these comments and said, "I can tell you 100% I know devs that worked on RDR2 next gen. It is a thing but Rockstar do whatever they want to do regarding release dates, maybe GTA 6 dev timelines changed the release schedule for everything, who knows, all I know is that I know devs have worked on it and it will come at some point."