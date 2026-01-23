Apple fast tracks release of wearable device specifically for AI

TL;DR: Apple is developing a wearable AI pin, similar in size to an AirTag, designed to access AI models via voice and gestures. Featuring cameras, microphones, and wireless charging, it aims to overcome past AI wearable failures. Apple targets a 2027 launch with projected sales of 20 million units.

Big tech companies are throwing billions of dollars at developing sophisticated AI models, and in order for them to turn a profit, those AI models need to be used by as many people as possible. So, what better way to get AIs into more hands than have a new AI-dedicated device available?

Well, the Humane AI Pin attempted this, along with the Rabbit R1 and the Friend. Each of these products was designed to be wearable AI-powered devices that users interact with through voice commands and gestures. However, none of them were successful, despite at least one of the companies stating it was going to be the smartphone replacement.

However, perhaps none of those attempts had the magic that Apple does when it comes to making products, or at least that is what The Information is reporting, with the publication stating that Apple is working on a new product that is approximately the size of an AirTag, but a little thicker, that will be worn as a pin, and be dedicated to accessing AI models.

Notably, the aforementioned wearable AI devices were all criticized for lackluster performance, which Apple could solve by offloading the required processing to a companion device, such as an iPhone. The report doesn't state if Apple is taking that route, or if all processing will be carried out on the device. According to the report, the device will have a single physical button "along its edges," come with a speaker, feature three microphones, and two cameras.

Users can charge the device similar to an Apple Watch wireless charger. Notably, Apple is internally projecting to sell as many as 20 million units of the unnamed device, and is pegging a launch for sometime in 2027.