Wearable Computing & Fashion

Apple wants to see the world from your wrist with upcoming Apple Watches

Apple is considering adding cameras to its smartwatch lineup, pairing the cameras with visual intelligence features to further enhance value.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is exploring the integration of cameras into its smartwatch lineup, aiming to enhance the devices with visual intelligence features for added value.

Visual intelligence could be heading to Apple's smartwatch line up as the company is exploring its implementation into the wearable devices with the additional of cameras.

Apple wants to see the world from your wrist with upcoming Apple Watches 65165165
2

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman explained that Apple is exploring the idea of adding cameras to its smartwatches, which would be paired with visual intelligence features, illustrating Apple's overall intention to integrate AI into its catalog of devices. Gurman explains the main idea of Apple Watches gaining cameras and visual intelligence would be to enable users to query their watch about the surroundings of the user.

The smartwatch feature would be similar to the new Visual Intelligence feature on iPhones, where users can long press the camera button and be presented with a new interface that lets them choose if they want to take a picture of something and have it analyzed by Google Search or ChatGPT. This feature isn't very well known or used due to it currently being locked to the iPhone 16 series, but it's expected to be adopted further when Apple releases iOS 18.4 next month, and it becomes available on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Gurman adds that Apple is planning on moving away from third-party AI models such as ChatGPT for its own in-house models while also rolling out visual intelligence features to other products in its line-up, such as the new AirPods that come equipped with cameras. Notably, the Bloomberg reporter says these new camera-equipped devices are still likely a few generations away, but it's the direction Apple is moving in with its upcoming products.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

