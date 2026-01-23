Dog companions are cut from the new Fable over 'development reasons,' confirms developer

TL;DR: The upcoming Fable reboot, showcased at Xbox Developer Direct, marks the first new title since 2010. Playground Games confirmed the removal of the dog companion feature for development reasons, though it may return via future updates or DLC, reflecting ongoing fan and team disappointment.

The upcoming Fable was recently showcased at the Xbox Developer Direct, where fans of the franchise got to glimpse at the reboot of the classic title.

The showcase of Fable marks the first time a new Fable has unveiled since 2010, and to pair with the showcase, developer Playground Games has sat down with IGN to provide more details about the upcoming title. During the interview, founder and general manager of Playground Games, Ralph Fulton, revealed the reboot will axe the ability to make dogs companions.

Fulton said, "Yeah, I did know I was going to get this question. And do you know what? There are some folks on the team that were relishing me getting this question because I cut it a while back. You know what? For development reasons, right?" Fulton didn't provide any more details as to why he decided to cut the mechanic from the new Fable, but he did recognize that many people, including people within the development team, are upset with the decision.

What Fulton didn't say was that dogs coming to the new Fable was never going to happen. So, it's possible that Playground Games adds the iconic companion mechanic via an update, or possibly a DLC.