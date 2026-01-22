Xbox reveals new Fable release window, coming to Xbox, PS5, and PC at launch

Xbox reveals tons of new details about the next Fable game, which is described as a 'new beginning' with enhanced combat and heavy emphasis on choice.

The new Fable game will release in Autumn 2026 on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation 5, Playground Games today revealed at Microsoft's latest Developer Direct showcase.

Today, Playground Games finally got to show off their vision for Xbox's classic fantasy RPG series, Fable. The game is described as a "new beginning" for the franchise, and the footage made that pretty clear, highlighting a bustling world full of interactivity, moral dilemmas, and some swiftly diabolical combat.

"Our game is about choices and consequences," Playground says in the video. The game is chock full of interaction points, and players are constantly making different decisions along the way, all of which affect your reputation in the world and how people see and interact with you.

In pure Fable fashion, players can also do humdrum everyman tasks like getting a job, getting married and raising kids, buying houses--the kinds of things you'd expect from a game in the series.

"This game within the game is unique to Fable, it's systemic and interconnected, and you see the ripple effects in the things that you do everywhere you go."

Some light story details were revealed about Fable, confirming that you're the first hero in a generation. You are called to action when your entire village is turned to stone in a disaster, prompting you to explore the world of Albion.

The devs also say that players will be able to customize their hero, but don't expect higher levels of Bethesda-style customization; users can select from pre-set character heads and adjust things like hair styles, clothing, scars, tattoos, etc.

Fable releases sometime in Autumn 2026 on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5.