AMD's Radeon Adrenalin drivers add 'AI Bundle' option that includes tools for AI

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition AI Bundle is a new addition to AMD's Radeon driver package that is all about making running local AI workloads easier.

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Software: Adrenalin Edition AI Bundle, launching January 21, simplifies local AI setup for Radeon GPU users with one-click installation and PyTorch support on Windows. It enables AI workloads and development on Radeon and Ryzen AI-powered systems.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition AI Bundle is an optional update for Radeon GPU owners that simplifies setting up local AI. Designed as an almost one-click to install feature, the AI Bundle offers AMD Radeon and Ryzen AI-powered systems the "essential tools needed to begin building and running AI workloads."

Announced at CES 2026 as part of AMD's AI announcements, the company has since taken to social media to confirm that the AI Bundle update is set to arrive on January 21, presumably as part of the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver release for Radeon graphics cards.

With a streamlined installer that sets up local applications and models for tasks like image generation, the AI Bundle also includes new support for PyTorch on Windows, opening the door for Radeon owners to start exploring AI development locally on their PCs.

AMD hasn't provided a full breakdown of the tools and models on offer, nor has it provided details on which aspects would be compatible with its new Ryzen AI 400 Series lineup, RDNA 4, or RDNA 3 desktop Radeon GPUs. As an optional update, the AI Bundle won't be a required install if all you're interested in is using a Radeon card for PC gaming.

On that note, hopefully, the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, set to arrive on January 21, includes additional updates for FSR "Redstone," which debuted in December 2025. Exclusive to RDNA 4 GPUs, Redstone includes new Machine Learning versions of FSR Upscaling and FSR Frame Generation to bring the overall quality and performance in line with NVIDIA DLSS.