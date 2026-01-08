ASRock showcases high-end PSUs and motherboards at CES 2026

ASRock has showcased some of its top tier gear at CES 2026, and we spotted the Taichi TC-1650T and TC-1300T power supplies at the booth visit.

TL;DR: ASRock unveiled its premium Taichi TC-1650T and TC-1300T power supplies at CES 2026, highlighting advanced performance and reliability for high-end PC builds. These power supplies emphasize efficiency and robust design, catering to enthusiasts seeking top-tier hardware solutions. ASRock continues to innovate in the power supply market.

ASRock has showcased some of its best products at CES 2026, with the company having on display its Taichi power supplies, along with a range of other products.

The TC-1650T and TC-1300T are ASRock's high-end PSUs for enthusiast-level PC builds, with the TC-1650T earning a Titanium 80 PLUS rating and being capable of 1650W, enabling buyers to have extreme headroom for their current build and future builds. The TC-1650T also comes with support for PCIe 5.1 / GPU Cabling, specifically the 12V-2x6 (12+4-pin). ASRock also states the TC-1650T has a 135mm Striped Axial FDB fan, and 10 years of warranty with the purchase of the PSU.

Also on display was the ASRock B860M Challenger WiFi, a Micro-ATX version of the B850 Challenger WiFi ATX motherboard. The B860M Challenger WiFi comes with support for Intel's socket LGA 1851 CPUs, and is a fully modular motherboard with an array of IO ports for users to take advantage of. Additionally, ASRock showcased the H610M COMBO, a motherboard that comes with 4x DDR5 slots and 1x DDR4, which may end up being extremely popular given the current unfavorable climate for memory.

With memory prices skyrocketing under the intense demand from AI companies gobbling up stock before it can reach consumers, boards such as the H610M COMBO may end up being extremely popular as it means a builder could purchase an H610M COMBO and DDR4 memory, and when they finally decide to go to DDR5 when prices become more reasonable they won't have to buy another motherboard.