LG's kitchen of the future includes a Gourmet AI oven that will take care of the cooking

LG showcased its latest Signature Kitchen Suite, and the AI-powered oven can detect what you're trying to cook and keep tabs on it so it doesn't burn.

Last week, LG was in Milan, Italy, showcasing its latest built-in kitchen appliances, including a Signature Kitchen Suite with a built-in oven, 'free zone induction hob,' and downdraft hood. Now, you might be wondering why we're suddenly bringing you news about a new all-in-one oven do-dad - that's because AI powers it.

It might look like a regular oven, but it's powered by Gourmet AI, image credit: LG.

LG calls it Gourmet AI. The oven can identify what is being cooked through video recognition and automatically select the suitable cooking mode from 130 recipes. With Gourmet AI, the oven also keeps tabs on the cooking process, watching how pizza or a steak is 'browning' and then alerting users via LG's ThinQ app to let them know what they were cooking is done.

There's also real-time video monitoring so that you can watch those cookies cook, and time-lapse recordings are also available - which is a pretty cool feature for an oven.

The oven also has non-AI technology called ProBake, which helps the oven deliver uniform heat and make food crispier in Air Fry mode. The LG Signature Kitchen Suite hob 'free zone' design means that wherever you place a pot or pan "can detect and track the position of cookware, eliminating the need to manually cancel and reapply settings when moving a saucepan or skillet from one part of the cooking surface to another."

As you can probably guess, this also has AI technology, which detects the temperature of pots and pans to lower the heat and minimize spills and things boiling over.

It's all impressive 'Kitchen of the Future' stuff, but I'm waiting for the Black & Decker Hydrator from Back to the Future Part II that can "hydrate" or turn a small circle into a large fresh pizza pie in two seconds. Don't know what I'm talking about? Watch this.