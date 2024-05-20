ASUS releases the world's first glossy WOLED gaming monitor

ASUS has announced the world's first WOLED gaming monitor, with a 240Hz refresh rate, under its ROG Strix line of high-end gaming monitors.

ASUS has launched a new gaming monitor and the company has claimed its the world's first WOLED gaming monitor to come to market.

The company has just taken to its YouTube channel to share a trailer for the ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG, the world's first glossy WOLED gaming monitor. The XG27AQDMG arrives with a 2560 x 1440p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms (GtG) response time, and a 20% brighter image in SDR mode, according to ASUS. Additionally, ASUS also claims the XG27AQDMG will have deeper blacks and more vibrant colors.

Notably, the XG27AQDMG packs ASUS's third-generation OLED technology, which includes a custom heatsink, a clear pixel edge algorithm to clean up any text fringing, and "extreme low motion blur". As for color, ASUS claims the XG27AQDMG supports 99% of the DCI-P3 color space, or 135% of the RGB color space. There is also support for 10-bit color.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Connectivity-wise, the XG27AQDMG will arrive with a 1x DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1.5 ports. Unfortunately, the choice of going with two HDMI 2.0 ports means those ports will be limited to 144Hz, instead of the advertised 240Hz. There also isn't the inclusion of a USB-C port with PD charging or even a headphone jack, both of which have become quite staple features in high-end gaming monitors.

4

ASUS didn't reveal any pricing with the XG27AQDMG announcement, but I can imagine it will fall anywhere between $700 and $1,000. Reports indicate the xxx is available in Canada for CAD$1,083.99, which converts to US$795.10.