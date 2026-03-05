Diablo 4 lets players transform into The Butcher and put on the DOOM Slayer's armor

Diablo 4's Season of Slaughter will be a short because of the next expansion, but will be a lot of fun as it'll let players transform into an iconic boss.

Diablo 4's second major expansion, Lord of Hatred, is out April 28, and it's a big one. With two new classes (Paladin and Warlock), a brand-new zone, expanded endgame, level-cap increase, revamped and expanded skill trees, in-depth crafting, and more, it's shaping up to be the most transformative and meaningful post-launch update to the game so far, and it's right around the corner.

However, the current version of the game is set to include one final mini-season, the Season of Slaughter, which kicks off next week on March 11. And it's one where you can clearly see the team at Blizzard having a bit of fun before Lord of Hatred starts a new chapter for the game, with one of the highlights being that it includes a new mechanic that lets players transform into the iconic Butcher to slay demons.

When transformed into The Butcher, a demonic boss that made its first appearance in the very first Diablo game, you'll have a new set of skills and abilities: Carve, Culling, Molten Slam, Hail of Hooks, Hell Charge, and Furnace Blast. For anyone who has faced The Butcher in Diablo 4, Diablo 3, or even the original, these are all self-explanatory.

Transforming into the Butcher and laying waste to hordes of demons plays into the other big mechanic for this mini-season, Killstreak bonuses. These are active at all times, and depending on how many kills you rack up, you'll be rewarded with seasonal reputation and bonus experience. Not only that, but new Bloodied items will offer bonuses and legendary-like abilities tied to the new Killstreak system.

Season of Slaughter has a few other notable goodies and rewards, including giving all Diablo 4 players the chance to try the new Paladin class ahead of the upcoming expansion release. But perhaps the biggest surprise is the crossover event with DOOM: The Dark Ages, which is id Software's darkest, most gothic, and medieval take on the iconic shooter franchise to date. With DOOM Slayer armor available for purchase, all players will be able to unlock DOOM-themed cosmetic rewards that include the Slayer's Flail, Shield Saw, and Cyberdemon back trophy.