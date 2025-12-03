NVIDIA reportedly cuts B40 AI GPU production as Chinese AI companies use RTX 5090, Hopper GPUs

TL;DR: NVIDIA is reducing production of its B40 AI GPU for China from 1.5-2 million to 900,000 units in 2025, as Chinese AI firms favor RTX 5090 gaming GPUs, Hopper AI chips, and local alternatives. This shift reflects China's reliance on existing high-performance AI hardware despite US export-compliant options.

NVIDIA is reportedly cutting its B40 AI GPU production from an estimated 1.5-2M units to 900,000 units as Chinese AI companies are reportedly using RTX 5090 gaming graphics cards, as well as Hopper and locally-sourced AI chips instead.

In a new market report posted by insider @Jukan on X, we're hearing that NVIDIA's new B40 AI GPU, which complies with US export restrictions and is ready for China, is seeing its production cut, with an expected 1.5M to 2M units in 2H 2025, reduced to just 900,000 units.

The reason behind this is that the analysts' last "field trip" throughout Asia suggests that China's AI inference compute is still "largely dependent" on RTX 5090 gaming graphics cards (thanks to 32GB of speedy GDDR7 memory) and "previously improved" Hopper AI GPUs, and "some local chips".

However, earlier this year in May 2025, I reported from the same insider that NVIDIA would have just over 1 million of its new B40 AI GPUs made for China, by the end of this year. The new report says there will be 900,000 units of B40 made this year, down from a purported 1.5M to 2M units, but the new number lines up with reports from 6 months ago at around 1M units of B40 being made in 2025.