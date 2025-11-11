Sony's new PS5 is only $350, but it's exclusive to Japan

Sony has announced a new low-cost, region-locked PlayStation 5 all-digital console exclusively for the Japanese market for around 55,000 yen ($350)

TL;DR: Sony launches a lower-cost, region-locked PS5 Digital Edition exclusively for Japan at 55,000 yen ($350) to boost local adoption and compete with Nintendo Switch 2. This strategic move targets holiday sales but may be temporary due to rising component costs, signaling a future focus on monetizing the PS5 user base.

The reports were right: Sony is indeed introducing a lower-cost, region-locked PS5 for the Japanese market.

Sony's latest business move should help spark PS5 adoption in Japan. The company today announced that it will offer a cheaper digital PS5 bundle that retails for 55,000 yen, or about $350. The console is region-locked, meaning it can't be played by users outside of Japan, and sees Sony directly challenging the Nintendo Switch 2's grasp on its home turf market.

"We are doing something very special for the Japan market. We are introducing a PS5 for players that can be exclusively enjoyed in the Japanese language. This PS5 Digital Edition provides strong value--its suggested retail price is 55,000 yen including tax," Sony's Hideaki Nishino said during the State of Play presentation.

"I hope more players join the PS5 community in Japan and enjoy games together with you."

The news is rather timely, as Sony is about to enter the critical holiday season where it traditionally sells most of its consoles and games.

The low-cost, region-locked PS5 could also be temporary. Sony CFO Lin Tao has confirmed that PS5 profitability could be impacted soon thanks to rising NAND prices. If that happens, Sony might opt to discontinue the cheaper PS5 to preserve whatever hardware margins exist in FY26.

The Sony CFO also says that the company will now focus less on expanding the hardware installed base and more on "monetizing the PS5 user base,"which indicates a shift towards more profitable segments like network services.

Given this region-locked PS5 sells for $50 less than the PS5 digital edition at launch, it's likely that Sony is taking a profit hit on each unit sold in this particular case.