Roblox just recorded more concurrent players at once than all of Steam

With a record 47.4 million concurrent users, Roblox is now officially bigger than Steam. And it's due to the incredible success of two user-created games.

It appears that Roblox is bigger than Steam, with the platform recording a whopping 47.4 million concurrent users, surpassing Steam's record of 41.2 million. And yes, that's the entirety of Steam, a platform that encompasses nearly every PC game release over the past decade or so.

The 47.4 million figure is also impressive for Roblox, which held a record peak concurrent player count of around a quarter of this heading into 2025. The reason for the explosion in Roblox's popularity can be attributed to two user-created games: Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot. Now, if these are games you haven't heard of, that's probably because Roblox's player base is mainly comprised of gamers under the age of 13.

Of course, this news arrives in light of recent and alarming reports surrounding Roblox's security, privacy, and protection of its underage players.

Roblox Strategist James Purell posted the following on LinkedIn: "While Roblox corporate deals with PR issues, developers like Jandel (Grow a Garden) and Sammy (Steal a Brainrot) are building experiences that millions of kids can't stop playing. They're the ones pushing the platform forward with innovation and community building."

Adding, "Yes, Roblox 100% needs to do better on safety, but these developers are creating the content that keeps 47M people engaged. They're the real engine behind the numbers - not Roblox corporate."

Although Roblox is a single "game," it's become more of an ecosystem and platform for user-created content. And it's now so big that its daily user counts rival entire gaming platforms like Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and anything else you can think of.