Elden Ring Nightreign the Forsaken Hollows DLC announced, coming December 4

TL;DR: FromSoftware announces Elden Ring Nightreign's first expansion, The Forsaken Hollows, releasing December 4 for $15 on all platforms. It features two new playable classes-the Scholar and Undertaker-two bosses, and a cursed area called The Great Hollow. Deluxe edition owners receive the expansion free. Pre-purchases include a digital artbook and soundtrack.

Just days ago, FromSoftware's owner confirmed that Elden Ring Nightreign would get DLC soon. Now it's official: The Forsaken Hollows is coming to all platforms on December 4 for $15, and it'll include two new playable classes, two new bosses, and a new shifting earth called The Great Hollow.

Anyone who purchased the deluxe or collector's edition of Elden Ring Nightreign will get The Forsaken Hollows for free, and those that pre-purchase the expansion now will get access to a digital artbook and a mini soundtrack via a special app.

FromSoft shares details on the new characters that will be playable in The Forsaken Hollows:

Scholar - An academic who walks the Lands Between. Boasting impressive arcane levels, he gains incredible advantages through battlefield observation.

Undertaker - An abbess who was mandated to slay the Nightlord. Boasting impressive strength and faith, she sends enemies to the afterlife with ruthless efficiency.

