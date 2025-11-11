Elden Ring Nightreign the Forsaken Hollows DLC announced, coming December 4

FromSoftware caps off Sony's latest State of Play stream by revealing Elden Ring Nightreign's first expansion, The Forsaken Hollows.
Just days ago, FromSoftware's owner confirmed that Elden Ring Nightreign would get DLC soon. Now it's official: The Forsaken Hollows is coming to all platforms on December 4 for $15, and it'll include two new playable classes, two new bosses, and a new shifting earth called The Great Hollow.
Anyone who purchased the deluxe or collector's edition of Elden Ring Nightreign will get The Forsaken Hollows for free, and those that pre-purchase the expansion now will get access to a digital artbook and a mini soundtrack via a special app.
FromSoft shares details on the new characters that will be playable in The Forsaken Hollows:
- Scholar - An academic who walks the Lands Between. Boasting impressive arcane levels, he gains incredible advantages through battlefield observation.
- Undertaker - An abbess who was mandated to slay the Nightlord. Boasting impressive strength and faith, she sends enemies to the afterlife with ruthless efficiency.
In our war against the Night, every battle left a scar. These wounds were given will. A foul life, born of cast-away souls. Steel your resolve, Nightfarers. This hunt must be seen to its end.
Earthquake : Great Hollow - A large hole deep underground in Limbeld. It is covered with crystals that emit a curse that corrodes life, and is dotted with towers of divinity, strange ruins left behind by ancient people, and temples.