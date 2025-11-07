ASUS names anti-sag tech 'Level Sense' for new ROG Matrix RTX 5090 - or you could use a stick

A high-tech solution to GPU sag is incorporated with the incoming ROG Matrix RTX 5090 30th Anniversary edition, and it's now been officially named.

TL;DR: ASUS has officially introduced the Level Sense feature to prevent GPU sag by using sensors to monitor whether the board is sagging in real-time, and warn the owner if this is happening. This tech is present on the incoming, seriously hefty ASUS ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 5090 30th Anniversary edition, although the feature has been seen on a couple of previous Astral models, too.

ASUS has introduced a new 'Level Sense' feature to guard against the dreaded specter of GPU sag, although this functionality has actually been present in a couple of previous graphics cards from the manufacturer.

Keep a level head with Level Sense (Image Credit: ASUS)

Going forward, it'll presumably be a fixture for its higher-end GPUs now it's been officially named, as part of its incorporation in a new top dog model, the ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 5090 30th Anniversary edition.

This special edition of the Blackwell flagship is an absolute monster that weighs 5kg, believe it or not (going by this YouTube clip), so if anything needs sag protection, it's this beast of a GPU which goes on sale later this month.

VideoCardz noticed the mention of Level Sense in the patch notes for the ASUS GPU Tweak software which provides special features for some models, this new RTX 5090 included (along with RTX 5090 and 5080 ROG Astral models - although the functionality wasn't called Level Sense with those boards).

At any rate, it's a fancy system for keeping the GPU from sagging that involves the use of some manner of sensors to monitor the tilt of the graphics card in real-time, warning you if it's dropping away from the correct (level) angle.

Stone Age solution

However, as a colorful character in the comments on the VideoCardz article amusingly suggested, all this sophisticated tech could be replaced by something from the Stone Age - a stick.

And while you might laugh at that idea, there are quite a number of eye-opening solutions in the form of odd objects to prop up expensive, heavy graphics cards, acting as makeshift anti-sag brackets with no need for 'Level Sense' and an array of sensors. Because trust me - if you jam a classic Nokia phone under your big old multi-slot GPU, it won't be sagging anywhere, and this is just one novel solution of many (from Lego people holding up GPUs, through to more questionable items like bedroom toys - and indeed a trusty stick would work perfectly well).

There are purpose-built anti-sag brackets, of course (or solutions using cable ties), but whatever your choice of sag defense for a very heavy graphics card, in all seriousness, having a Level Sense warning isn't a bad idea for a backup to indicate if it's not working properly. Lego people can fall over, after all.

As mentioned, the ROG Matrix RTX 5090 30th Anniversary model is supposedly going on sale at the end of November, and not only is this a hefty graphics card, it has an equally hefty price. In fact, going by Euro pricing, it's just over €4000 which is the best part of double the MSRP of the Founders Edition of the RTX 5090. Ouch.