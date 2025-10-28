Old Nokia phone used as GPU anti-sag means 'we reached peak' but be sure to remove the battery

An ancient Nokia 6124 Classic has been employed as a GPU support bracket, and there are plenty of other amusing solutions to guard against sag.

There have been some creative solutions in terms of brackets to hold up hefty GPUs, but someone using an ancient Nokia phone as an anti-sag support is one of the more amusing solutions ever shared on Reddit.

And as VideoCardz, who flagged this up from Notebookcheck.net, points out, there are plenty of Redditors who've used weird and wonderful things to prop up their heavyweight GPUs.

In this case, Bulochklem on Reddit has used a Nokia 6124 Classic to prop up their XFX graphics card, and as one commenter put it, when it comes to GPU support brackets: "This is it, we reached peak."

Well, perhaps, although there are some other very cool makeshift support brackets out there, like a Yoda, or a Lego man holding up the GPU (as VideoCardz shared), and while it looks undeniably cool, that latter effort doesn't seem so sturdy. (There's even more than one, shall we say, 'bedroom toy' on Reddit doubling up as an anti-sag solution, believe it or not - of course, this is the internet, so you can doubtless well believe it).

At any rate, none of these alternatives are likely to be nearly as sturdy as the Nokia phone, which is undoubtedly a solid way to support even the heaviest GPU.

One mistake the Redditor made, though, was to leave the battery in the phone - which could have made for a nasty incident eventually if it'd been left in place. After a fellow denizen of Reddit made that observation, Bulochklem has since removed the battery (yes, this handset is from back in the day when you could still do that).