Sandisk has just released the world's smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive

The new tiny and portable Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive is available in a capacities ranging from 64GB going up to 1TB, offering 400 MB/s speeds.

TL;DR: SanDisk's Extreme Fit USB-C flash drives offer ultra-compact, lightweight storage with capacities from 64GB to 1TB, including the smallest 1TB flash drive available. Featuring USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds up to 400 MB/s, broad device compatibility, and a 5-year warranty, they provide portable, reliable data storage.

Sandisk's new Extreme Fit USB-C flash drives are compact, measuring 18.50 x 15.70 x 13.60mm and weighing just 3 grams. Small enough to plug into a laptop with no overhang, Sandisk's Extreme Fit flash drives have the look of a small wireless dongle (or button) with a reflective finish to make it stand out. Available in the standard capacities of 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, there's also a 1TB option, which is massive for a flash drive.

In fact, this makes the Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive - 1TB model the smallest 1TB flash drive on the market, and with a price of $119.99 USD, it also won't break the bank. For those looking for some sizable and portable storage, you'd be hard-pressed to find something this compact. Naturally, you won't achieve SSD-like speeds, but the 400 MB/s read speeds align with the USB 3.2 Gen 1 specifications.

Like all flash drives, this makes it better suited for storing documents, photos, and videos, freeing up space on your local machine. Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drives are compatible with a range of USB-C devices, allowing you to connect them to laptops, PCs, tablets, and other devices running Windows, macOS, or iPadOS that support USB-C storage.

They also ship with a 5-year limited warranty for peace of mind, and are compatible with the Sandisk Memory Zone app for Windows or Mac, which makes backups, restoring data, and file management a breeze. Here's a look at the specs.