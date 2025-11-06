Sandisk has just released the world's smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive

Sandisk's new Extreme Fit USB-C flash drives are compact, measuring 18.50 x 15.70 x 13.60mm and weighing just 3 grams. Small enough to plug into a laptop with no overhang, Sandisk's Extreme Fit flash drives have the look of a small wireless dongle (or button) with a reflective finish to make it stand out. Available in the standard capacities of 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, there's also a 1TB option, which is massive for a flash drive.
In fact, this makes the Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive - 1TB model the smallest 1TB flash drive on the market, and with a price of $119.99 USD, it also won't break the bank. For those looking for some sizable and portable storage, you'd be hard-pressed to find something this compact. Naturally, you won't achieve SSD-like speeds, but the 400 MB/s read speeds align with the USB 3.2 Gen 1 specifications.
Like all flash drives, this makes it better suited for storing documents, photos, and videos, freeing up space on your local machine. Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drives are compatible with a range of USB-C devices, allowing you to connect them to laptops, PCs, tablets, and other devices running Windows, macOS, or iPadOS that support USB-C storage.
They also ship with a 5-year limited warranty for peace of mind, and are compatible with the Sandisk Memory Zone app for Windows or Mac, which makes backups, restoring data, and file management a breeze. Here's a look at the specs.
|Item
|Details
|Product Name
|Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive
|Form Factor
|Single Connector USB Type-C
|Storage Capacities
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Interface
|USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)
|Data Transfer Rates
|Up to 400 MB/s read speeds (128GB - 1TB), Up to 300 MB/s read speeds (64GB)
|Dimensions
|18.50 x 15.70 x 13.60mm
|Weight
|3 grams
|Operating Temperature
|0 - 45C
|Storage Temperature
|-10 - 70C
|Compatibility
|iPadOS 15+, macOS 12+, Windows 10+
|Warranty
|5-Year Limited