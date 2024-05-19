Western Digital's new monster 6TB external HDD: world's highest-capacity 2.5-inch portable HDD

Western Digital introduces a new series of 6TB external HDDs based on 2.5-inch HDDs, the first new capacity in this HDD form factor in many years.

Western Digital has announced a new portable HDD expansion across its WD, WD_BLACK, and SanDisk Professional product lineups with the world's highest storage capacity in a 2.5-inch portable HDD at a huge 6TB.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new WD My Passport portable HDD, WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorARD will all now be available in 6TB capacities. The new WD My Passport 6TB drive comes with the latest USB-C connectivity, and a modern metal design. The out-of-the-box experience is easy, with a convenient and slim form factor that fits almost anywhere... with 6TB in your pocket.

The 6TB WD My Passport Ultra and 6TB WD My Passport Ultra for Mac both retail for $199.99 MSRP. The 6TB WD My Passport and WD My Passport for Mac both retail for $179.99 MSRP. The 6TB WD My Passport, Works with USB-C retails for $184.99 MSRP. All products are available now at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers and on the Western Digital Store

For gamers, there's the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive that works on both consoles and PCs, with 6TB capacities that provides enough storage to house up to 150 games. The new 6TB WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive retails for $184.99.

Nitin Kachhwaha, Director of Product Management at Western Digital, said: "Expanding our portfolio with the world's first 2.5" 6TB portable hard drive is an incredible technological achievement, and it enables us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Offering up to 6TB in such a small form factor and accessible price point gives everyone-from students, gamers, professional videographers, and more-greater flexibility to create and keep even more of their essential content in one portable drive".