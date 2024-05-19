Western Digital's new monster 6TB external HDD: world's highest-capacity 2.5-inch portable HDD

Western Digital introduces a new series of 6TB external HDDs based on 2.5-inch HDDs, the first new capacity in this HDD form factor in many years.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

Western Digital has announced a new portable HDD expansion across its WD, WD_BLACK, and SanDisk Professional product lineups with the world's highest storage capacity in a 2.5-inch portable HDD at a huge 6TB.

Western Digital's new monster 6TB external HDD: world's highest-capacity 2.5-inch portable HDD 18
The new WD My Passport portable HDD, WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorARD will all now be available in 6TB capacities. The new WD My Passport 6TB drive comes with the latest USB-C connectivity, and a modern metal design. The out-of-the-box experience is easy, with a convenient and slim form factor that fits almost anywhere... with 6TB in your pocket.

The 6TB WD My Passport Ultra and 6TB WD My Passport Ultra for Mac both retail for $199.99 MSRP. The 6TB WD My Passport and WD My Passport for Mac both retail for $179.99 MSRP. The 6TB WD My Passport, Works with USB-C retails for $184.99 MSRP. All products are available now at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers and on the Western Digital Store

For gamers, there's the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive that works on both consoles and PCs, with 6TB capacities that provides enough storage to house up to 150 games. The new 6TB WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive retails for $184.99.

Nitin Kachhwaha, Director of Product Management at Western Digital, said: "Expanding our portfolio with the world's first 2.5" 6TB portable hard drive is an incredible technological achievement, and it enables us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Offering up to 6TB in such a small form factor and accessible price point gives everyone-from students, gamers, professional videographers, and more-greater flexibility to create and keep even more of their essential content in one portable drive".

Buy at Amazon

Western Digital 5TB My Passport Ultra Blue Portable External Hard Drive HDD (WDBFTM0050BBL-WESN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$136.31
$136.31--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/19/2024 at 9:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

