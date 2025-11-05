World of Warcraft still not coming to consoles, Blizzard shoots down rumors once again

Blizzard Entertainment still publicly denies that it's making a console version of World of Warcraft, says that the MMORPG is still a PC-based game.

TL;DR: World of Warcraft senior game director Ion Hazzikostas confirms no plans exist to launch WoW on consoles, despite fan speculation linked to the upcoming Midnight expansion. Blizzard remains focused on enhancing the PC experience by improving accessibility while maintaining the game's high skill ceiling and depth.

World of Warcraft game director Ion Hazzikostas once again confirms the MMORPG won't be coming to consoles any time soon.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

WoW's upcoming Midnight expansion has proven to be somewhat controversial among fans, what with the expansion's limiting of helpful add-on tools and simplifying classes. Some enthusiasts believe the new changes are the beginning of Blizzard essentially "casual-izing" the hardcore MMORPG aspects of the game in the bid of reaching more players. This intuition led fans to suspect Blizzard's motives with Midnight are to pave the way for a console launch, which would theoretically open WoW up to millions of new users.

That's not happening. In a recent interview with the Unshackled Fury podcast, World of Warcraft senior game director Ion Hazzikostas was asked if it is Blizzard's intent to use Midnight as an on-ramp for a Game Pass launch, or perhaps a console release: "It is not."

Hazzikostas continues, saying that Blizzard has no reason to withhold this kind of vital information: