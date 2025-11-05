AMD preps Ryzen AI Max+ 388 'Strix Halo' APU with 8C/16T at 5.0GHz and full Radeon 8060S GPU

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Ryzen AI Max+ 388 "Strix Halo" APU features an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 5 CPU paired with the powerful 40-core Radeon 8060S GPU, delivering high-performance gaming and efficient processing. It offers a cost-effective alternative to the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 for 2026 laptops.

AMD is reportedly cooking up a new "Strix Halo" APU with the purported Ryzen AI Max+ 388 processor spotted, an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 5 processor with half the CPU cores than the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395, but with the same powerful integrated Radeon 8060S GPU.

The new AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 388 processor is another member of the "Strix Halo" APU family, which will join the Ryzen AI Max 300 series chips including the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, 390, 385, and 380. The new Ryzen AI Max+ 388 processor has the same CPU core count as the entry-level 385 variant, but has the GPU core count of the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395.

It will feature 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 5 processing power, with up to 5.0GHz CPU clock speeds, while on the graphics side of things, the Ryzen AI Max+ 388 processor ships with 40 Compute Units, the same number of RDNA 3.5-based GPU cores as the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395.

We should expect AMD's upcoming Ryzen AI Max+ 388 processor to be an impressive "Strix Halo" APU offering for gamers, as 8C/16T has enough CPU power, but with the powerful Radeon 8060S GPU, it is more than 60-120FPS gaming in a huge variety of games.

I reviewed HP's latest ZBook Ultra G1a 14 workstation laptop earlier this year, which is powered by the flagship AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, packing the full 16C/32T of processing power, alongside the full 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S integrated GPU, and it is mighty impressive.

Games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider running at 1440p @ 82FPS average, or 4K @ 113FPS average in Forza Horizon 5, while seeing Cyberpunk 2077 running at 1080p @ 70FPS average is fantastic out of the Radeon 8060S with its full 40-core GPU.

However, the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor comes at a cost, with $3000+ laptops powered by the Strix Halo APU. This is where the new Ryzen AI Max+ 388 processor with half the CPU cores but retaining its powerful 40-core Radeon 8060S GPU could be a fantastic option for new 2026 laptops at cheaper price points.