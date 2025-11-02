MOREFINE launches new H1 Mini-PC: powered by AMD Strix Halo APU, 128GB of RAM, costs $2199

TL;DR: The MOREFINE H1 Mini-PC features AMD's flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU with 16 cores, 128GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 2TB Gen4 SSD. It offers powerful RDNA 3.5 graphics, 4K 160Hz display support, advanced cooling, Wi-Fi 7, and costs $2199.

Chinese manufacturer MOREFINE has just launched its new H1 Mini-PC, powered by AMD's flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, 128GB of RAM, and 2TB Gen4 SSD storage for $2199.

The new MOREFINE H1 Mini-PC has a small chassis that measures 248.5 x 188.4 x 97.5mm and weighs around 3kg, with the 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power from the AMD Strix Halo APU, a powerful RDNA 3.5-powered integrated GPU, 128GB of RAM, and 2TB of Gen4 which is expandable.

There is 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory that has 96GB allocated to graphics memory, which is fed into the RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S GPU with 40 GPU cores (16 GPU cores on the Strix Point APU). The MOREFINE H1 system supports display output of up to 4K 160Hz, with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB4 connectivity for displays.

Inside, the MOREFINE H1 Mini-PC is cooled by its in-house HyperCryo cooling architecture, ready to cool 140W of TDP, keeping the single APU cool. There's also up to 126 TOPS of AI performance through the built-in NPU, GPU, and CPU inside of the Strix Halo APU. There's also Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, as well as a 2.5GbE networking port.

MOREFINE's new H1 Mini-PC is powered by a built-in 350W internal Flex PSU, with connectivity filling out with 3 x USB-A 3.2 ports, 2 x USB-A 2.0 ports, an SD card reader, dual 3.5mm audio jacks, and even a performance mode button which is kinda cool to see.

In this configuration with the flagship AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, 128GB of RAM, and a 2TB Gen4 SSD, the MOREFINE H1 Mini-PC costs $2199.