Half-Life 3 development progressing: optimization and gameplay updates have been leaked

Half-Life 3 development continues, with optimization, gameplay tweaks, new features, and more being worked on right now according to new leaks.

TL;DR: Half-Life 3, codenamed "HLX," remains in active development with Valve focusing on gameplay mechanics, vehicle and particle systems, enemy AI, and significant optimization efforts. Recent updates indicate the game is nearing completion, highlighting improved load times and system refinements, suggesting a potential reveal and release soon.

Half-Life 3 is still heavily under development, with Valve reportedly pushing into optimization, changes to gameplay mechanics, new features, and more.

In a new video by Valve leaker Tyler McVicker, we have an update on Valve's codename "HLX" project which is said to be the elusive, and heavily-anticipated Half-Life 3. McVicker provided some information on every update made for HLX inside of the latest update to Counter-Strike 2.

There have reportedly been no major changes to Half-Life 3 so far, but a considerable amount of work has been done on the project, with the expansion of the vehicle system, a new particle system made specifically for HLX that would handle liquids, a friction system, and a new system that would work out when an enemy part gets destroyed.

One of the biggest changes into Half-Life 3 have seen Valve have one of its busiest months in decades, where the Perforce activity -- which is the version control software used by Valve that creates builds based on the most recent version of files -- are related to optimization.

One of these includes a new system that logs how much time is required to load any game element has been introduced into Half-Life 3, suggesting that Valve has been working on load times optimization. Also, additional clean up and further optimizations have been made to the enemy AI files, specifically aimed at the system working out how an enemy reacts to events.

This is something to note, as doing optimization work on these systems means that the game (in this case, Half-Life 3), has been locked. From just this fact, it's impossible to work out when the project in question -- Half-Life 3 -- will be revealed, but the fact that such work is being done suggests that the wait is ending, and hopefully we're not too far away.