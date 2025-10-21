Battlefield 6 players discover secret setting that fixes terrible aim

Battlefield 6's default settings add additional sensitivity to players when aiming down the sights of weapons, but you can turn it off in the settings.

Battlefield 6 has been released, and with hundreds of thousands of players jumping into the action, some are reporting aiming difficulty. Here are the settings you need to change to significantly improve your aim, ensuring that you get that kill, or multiple, during crazy firefights.

It seems that PC players are experiencing what could be Battlefield itself messing with their aim mid-fight, as Battlefield 6 content creator @TorbisXD discovered a few settings that, when changed, can improve aim, enabling more shots to be hit, and ultimately, kills secured. The settings that were discovered disable the automatic aim sensitivity adjustment, which Battlefield has left on by default.

The first setting is Uniform Infantry Aiming, which maintains a consistent aiming sensitivity regardless of whether you are aiming from the hip or down the sights. Head to Mouse and Keyboard settings, then Controls sub settings, which is located under the Infantry section. Once here, switch Uniform Infantry Aiming off, then head down to the Zoom section and turn Zoom Transition Sensitivity Smoothing to zero. Once that is done, head back up to Uniform Infantry Aiming and reenable it.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

So, what did you just do? Uniform Infantry Aiming maintains the same aiming sensitivity when aiming down sights and firing from the hip. It's a very useful setting to have enabled, which is why we wanted to turn it back on after disabling it. Zoom Transition Sensitivity Smoothing adds more sensitivity to your aim while aiming down sights, which is why we want that disabled as the default settings were adding extra sensitivity to your aim when aiming down sights.

Steps to Adjust Uniform Infantry Aiming Settings

Open the Mouse and Keyboard Settings

Go to the Options menu.

Select the Mouse and Keyboard tab.

Navigate to Controls

Under Mouse and Keyboard, open the Controls sub-settings.

Locate the Infantry section.

Temporarily Disable Uniform Infantry Aiming

Find Uniform Infantry Aiming.

Turn it off.

Adjust Zoom Settings

Scroll down to the Zoom section.

Locate Zoom Transition Sensitivity Smoothing.

Turn it to zero.

Re-enable Uniform Infantry Aiming