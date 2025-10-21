Warner Bros. Discovery confirms it's now up for sale

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced it is now up for sale, with the company stating it has conducted a "review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value."
The press release states Warner Bros. Discovery has already received "unsolicited interest" in both Warner Bros. standalone, and the entire company. For those unfamiliar with Warner Bros. Discovery, the company owns many businesses under its umbrella, such as movie studios, streaming platforms, media businesses, and cable networks. Additionally, WBD also owns the international broadcasting rights to a range of sports, such as the Olympics, the French Open in Europe, and the Premier League in the UK.
Warner Bros. Discovery owns the rights to DC Comics, and other popular franchises such as Harry Potter, Batman, and Superman. The company was valued at $45 billion, but does carry billions of dollars of debt on its balance sheet, according to a report from NBC News.
Furthermore, the news of WBD being up for sale is amid company plans to split itself into two separate entities, with Warner Bros. taking control of the streaming and studio divisions, and Discovery Global controlling the global networks. The split is still planned for mid-2026.
"We continue to make important strides to position our business to succeed in today's evolving media landscape by advancing our strategic initiatives, returning our studios to industry leadership, and scaling HBO Max globally.
We took the bold step of preparing to separate the Company into two distinct, leading media companies, Warner Bros. and Discovery Global, because we strongly believed this was the best path forward," said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery
"It's no surprise that the significant value of our portfolio is receiving increased recognition by others in the market. After receiving interest from multiple parties, we have initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to identify the best path forward to unlock the full value of our assets," added Zaslav