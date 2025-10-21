Warner Bros. Discovery confirms it's now up for sale

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that it is now up for sale, causing the company's stock value to jump 10% as potential buyers explore the opportunity.

TL;DR: Warner Bros. Discovery is officially up for sale after receiving unsolicited interest, aiming to maximize shareholder value. The $45 billion media giant, owning major franchises like DC Comics and Harry Potter, plans a 2026 split into Warner Bros. and Discovery Global to enhance strategic growth and industry leadership.

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced it is now up for sale, with the company stating it has conducted a "review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value."

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The press release states Warner Bros. Discovery has already received "unsolicited interest" in both Warner Bros. standalone, and the entire company. For those unfamiliar with Warner Bros. Discovery, the company owns many businesses under its umbrella, such as movie studios, streaming platforms, media businesses, and cable networks. Additionally, WBD also owns the international broadcasting rights to a range of sports, such as the Olympics, the French Open in Europe, and the Premier League in the UK.

Warner Bros. Discovery owns the rights to DC Comics, and other popular franchises such as Harry Potter, Batman, and Superman. The company was valued at $45 billion, but does carry billions of dollars of debt on its balance sheet, according to a report from NBC News.

Furthermore, the news of WBD being up for sale is amid company plans to split itself into two separate entities, with Warner Bros. taking control of the streaming and studio divisions, and Discovery Global controlling the global networks. The split is still planned for mid-2026.