InWin's new SHIFT open-frame chassis looks like a UFO or drone

A PC chassis with a fully open and frame-like design is often built for the DIY scene and even media and creators who want direct access to components they can readily inspect, monitor, and swap out when conducting benchmarks. The new InWin SHIFT open-frame case, which is a part of its iBuildiShare initiative, lives up to this promise.

Crafted from premium CNC-machined aluminum that includes a "sandblasted finish and intricate laser engravings," it carries that open-frame look where the case on its own looks like a drone or UFO ready to take off from whatever desk or surface it's placed on. And it's a case built for hardware enthusiasts and testers, as it even sports reinforced screw holes to support the regular swapping out and installation of new components.

The InWin SHIFT open-frame chassis is also versatile, with support for up to E-ATX motherboards and GPUs up to 350mm in length. On the GPU front, there are also tool-less GPU holders that can support vertical, horizontal, and multi-GPU configurations. The case's "wings" are also adjustable to accommodate a wide range of AIO liquid cooler radiators, PSUs, and SSDs.

One other highlight of the new InWin SHIFT open-frame chassis is that it sports a hidden cable design with dedicated brackets and the ability to keep the sea of cables that make up your modern PC out of sight. And in the spirit of its DIY design, InWin also provides a free mobile app for iOS and Android devices that offers a simple-to-follow 3D assembly guide designed for first-time builders.

