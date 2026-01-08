InWin's AEON is one of the biggest and most impressive cases at CES 2026

TL;DR: At CES 2026, InWin unveiled the AEON, a massive, futuristic 12th Signature Chassis featuring tempered glass, reflective stainless steel, and a hydraulic motor for 180-degree rotation. Designed with artist collaboration, it supports dual PSUs, large radiators, and GPUs, with only 20 limited-edition units planned.

At CES 2026, alongside its latest lineup of PC cases for gamers and enthusiasts, InWin also showcased its 12th Signature Chassis called AEON. With dimensions of 840mm by 691mm and a height of 912mm (around 36 inches), it's absolutely massive, alongside being an engineering marvel.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

With tempered glass on the front and reflective stainless steel for the rest of the frame, the AEON looks like a PC case from the future the moment its hydraulic motor kicks in, and it opens up to lay flat thanks to the 180-degree rotating internal frame. And to trigger all, you just need to swipe a card across the case's base, which features touch controls for the AEON's custom lighting.

The base, which is part of the case, also includes an LCD that displays real-time system information or serves as a second screen. As for the impressive frame, InWin told us that the angular panel design made putting together and connecting the various tempered glass panels an engineering challenge, while polishing the stainless steel sides to look, well, like a mirror, was the easier part.

4

InWin worked alongside an artist for the design, which it says is inspired by the idea of messages sent back in time from the future. This translates into the impressive, reflective pod-like look of AEON, with InWin noting that it gave the designer unrestrained creative freedom to develop the design.

Given the case's size, it can accommodate up to two PSUs, 420mm radiators on the top and bottom, and GPUs up to 360mm in length. One small criticism we had when taking a closer look at the InWin AEON was that the I/O panel was located at the top of the case. Which is normal for a tower, for something this huge, we would have liked to have seen the I/O placement on the base module.

4

That said, the InWin AEON is all about its impressive, unique design, with a spokesperson telling us the plan is to produce around 20 units, making it a very limited-edition Signature Series release.