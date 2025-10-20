GTA 6 fans think they've found the release date for the next trailer

TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto 6 fans speculate Rockstar may release Trailer 3 on November 8, 2023, based on a time clue from Jason's watch in Trailer 2. While no official date exists, a late April or early May 2026 trailer release is likely to build hype before the game's May 26, 2026 launch.

Grand Theft Auto fans are getting desperate for news on Grand Theft Auto 6, and are now looking toward when Rockstar will release Trailer 3 for the title.

However, the spot they are looking seems to be in the same lane as a conspiracy theory, as the clue is the numbers located on Jason's watch as seen in the second trailer for the game. Yes, that is correct. The watch Jason is wearing is what this theory hinges on. Fans are saying the time on the watch, "11:08" is referencing November 8, which they have also combined with Rockstar's announcement about the studio releasing the first trailer for the game on November 8, 2023.

Trailer 2 for GTA 6 is now 5 months away, and while fans got quite a lot of information from that trailer along with a bunch of screenshots revealing environments, characters, and some story hints, it appears that well of information has dried up among the community, and now they are turning toward more desperate clues and hints for what Rockstar is planning on revealing.

Officially we have no word on when or if we are getting a third trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, but if I were to bet when it will drop, if it will even drop at all, Rockstar will likely release it much closer to the official launch day of the title to generate as much hype for it as possible. My bet would be late April / early May. That way the hype from the trailer leads right into the launch on May 26, 2026. But who knows, maybe Jason's watch is the clue we have all been missing until now, and on November 8, we get a full gameplay trailer.

A man can only dream.