Windows 11 can now automatically switch between light and dark modes

Microsoft has rolled out a new feature that allows Windows 11 users to set specific times for switching between light and dark mode.

TL;DR: Microsoft PowerToys for Windows 11 now includes Light Switch, allowing users to schedule automatic light and dark mode changes with customizable settings. This feature enhances user experience by applying modes system-wide or selectively, and supports manual toggling via a keyboard shortcut for improved workflow efficiency.

If you are a Windows 11 user who likes to switch between light and dark modes depending on the time of day, Microsoft has introduced a new feature just for you.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Microsoft has added Light Switch to the suite of PowerToys, an app available for download from the Microsoft Store that includes various features, tips, and instructions on maximizing Windows 11 functionality. PowerToys is designed for Windows power users, but I recommend downloading it and taking a look at what it offers. There are some interesting tips and tricks inside that may speed up your workflow or make your Windows 11 experience easier.

As for Light Switch, users can navigate to the feature within the side bar on the left-hand side of PowerToys, and once pressed, they will be presented with several different customization options. Users will be able to change the time at which light and dark mode are automatically switched on, and which parts of the PC the modes are applied to. For example, I have set Light Switch to Manual and selected dark mode to apply to all parts of my system, including supported applications.

Another nice tip is if you want to manually switch between light and dark mode, all you need to do is press Windows Key + CTRL + Shift + D. If you want to check out light switch, download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store here.