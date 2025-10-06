Thermal Grizzly launches new Minus Pad extreme 2 and High Compression thermal pads

Thermal Grizzly has released new thermal pads for those wanting peak thermal performance, with the new Minus Pad extreme 2 and Minus Pad High Compression.

Thermal Grizzly has announced its latest lineup of high-performance thermal pads with the new Minus Pad extreme 2 and the Minus Pad High Compression. Starting with the Minus Pad extreme 2, which is the successor to the company's original Minus Pad extreme, Thermal Grizzly notes that it's actually made from a 'new material composition' that maintains the same 'outstanding thermal conductivity' as the first version while being able to be sold at a lower price.

Thermal Grizzly's new Minus Pad extreme 2 thermal pads, image credit: Thermal Grizzly.

The new Minus Pad extreme 2 features a new composition of differently sized aluminum oxide, aluminum hydroxide, and aluminum powder particles. "The different particle sizes of the materials allow even the smallest gaps in the carrier matrix to be filled with thermally conductive particles," the company explains. "This contributes to lower thermal interface resistance, as the surfaces (top and bottom) of Minus Pad extreme 2 contain more thermally conductive particles than its predecessor."

Thermal Grizzly confirms that the Minus Pad extreme 2 has been designed to optimize the 'price-performance ratio' and is available in various sizes (120 x 20mm and 100 x 100mm) and thicknesses (from 0.5mm up to 3mm). The new material composition is also softer than the previous version, allowing it to better conform to hardware and heatsinks.

Minus Pad extreme 2 thermal pads are available now, starting from $52.53 USD.

Thermal Grizzly's new Minus Pad High Compression thermal pads, image credit: Thermal Grizzly.

The new Minus Pad High Compression thermal pads differ slightly in that they provide varying levels of compression to accommodate different height differences on hardware. This makes it a viable and excellent option for those who mod graphics cards with a GPU water block or those who simply replace the thermal pads on existing GPU coolers. Thermal Grizzly notes that the thermal conductivity of the pad actually increases with "greater contact pressure." Minus Pad High Compression thermal pads are available now for $23.28 USD in a single 120 x 100mm size with a thickness option of 1mm up to 5mm.