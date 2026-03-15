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Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro II GPU protection device is available in White

Thermal Grizzly's impressive WireView Pro II, which offers per-pin monitoring and protection for GPUs, is now available in a new White Edition.

Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro II GPU protection device is available in White
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TL;DR: Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro II monitors power consumption and per-pin current on GPUs with 12V-2x6 connectors, like the GeForce RTX 5090, preventing damage with audible and visual alerts. It features a color display, active cooling, data logging, and comes in black or white editions with a two-year warranty including GPU repairs.

Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro II is designed not only to measure the power consumption of modern graphics cards or GPUs that use the new 12V-2x6 connector, like NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090, but also to prevent potential damage. With per-pin current monitoring, it can detect and alert users of any potential load issues.

Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro II GPU protection device is available in White 2
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Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro II White Edition, image credit: Thermal Grizzly.

The WireView Pro II is an enhanced version of the company's original design and features a CNC-machined aluminum housing with active cooling via a 30-mm fan and 90-degree cable routing. It sports a 320x170-pixel TFT-IPS color display for real-time monitoring of critical measurements such as total power, highest-current pin, voltage, and hottest sensor. And with safety being a key feature of the WireView Pro II, there are both audible and visual warnings if limits are exceeded.

Plus, there's automatic data logging via the included USB-C-to-USB-2.0 cable, making it a fantastic tool for overclockers and those with high-end systems looking to keep tabs on GPU power usage. And with the rise of white-colored PC builds and components, Thermal Grizzly has announced it's launching a WireView Pro II White Edition, available to pre-order via the company's official storefront.

Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro II White Edition, image credit: Thermal Grizzly.
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Priced at €124.90 or $146.13, like the original Black version, the Thermal Grizzly WireView Pro II is available in Normal or Reversed for the main connector, making it compatible "with almost any graphics card with a 12V 2x6 connector." And for extra peace of mind, it ships with a two-year extended warranty that includes GPU repairs and even replacement if any damage occurs to the 12VHPWR or 12V-2x6 connector.

Photo of the Thermal Grizzly WireView Pro GPU Power Meter
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* Prices last scanned 3/15/2026 at 10:02 pm CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:thermal-grizzly.com

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

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