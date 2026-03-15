Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro II GPU protection device is available in White

Thermal Grizzly's impressive WireView Pro II, which offers per-pin monitoring and protection for GPUs, is now available in a new White Edition.

TL;DR: Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro II monitors power consumption and per-pin current on GPUs with 12V-2x6 connectors, like the GeForce RTX 5090, preventing damage with audible and visual alerts. It features a color display, active cooling, data logging, and comes in black or white editions with a two-year warranty including GPU repairs.

Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro II is designed not only to measure the power consumption of modern graphics cards or GPUs that use the new 12V-2x6 connector, like NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090, but also to prevent potential damage. With per-pin current monitoring, it can detect and alert users of any potential load issues.

3 Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro II White Edition, image credit: Thermal Grizzly.

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The WireView Pro II is an enhanced version of the company's original design and features a CNC-machined aluminum housing with active cooling via a 30-mm fan and 90-degree cable routing. It sports a 320x170-pixel TFT-IPS color display for real-time monitoring of critical measurements such as total power, highest-current pin, voltage, and hottest sensor. And with safety being a key feature of the WireView Pro II, there are both audible and visual warnings if limits are exceeded.

Plus, there's automatic data logging via the included USB-C-to-USB-2.0 cable, making it a fantastic tool for overclockers and those with high-end systems looking to keep tabs on GPU power usage. And with the rise of white-colored PC builds and components, Thermal Grizzly has announced it's launching a WireView Pro II White Edition, available to pre-order via the company's official storefront.

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Priced at €124.90 or $146.13, like the original Black version, the Thermal Grizzly WireView Pro II is available in Normal or Reversed for the main connector, making it compatible "with almost any graphics card with a 12V 2x6 connector." And for extra peace of mind, it ships with a two-year extended warranty that includes GPU repairs and even replacement if any damage occurs to the 12VHPWR or 12V-2x6 connector.