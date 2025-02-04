Thermal Grizzly introduces KryoSheet pads for custom GeForce RTX 5090 water-cooling

Although stock shortages have made NVIDIA's latest flagship GPU, the GeForce RTX 5090, impossible to find for many potential buyers - that hasn't stopped cooling solutions experts from creating new products specifically for the latest 4K gaming champ.
Thermal Grizzly, makers of some of the highest-quality thermal solutions for PC gaming rigs and hardware, is introducing a new size for its impressive KryoSheet graphene pads, specifically for the GeForce RTX 5090 and the GB202 GPU. With dimensions of 44 × 37 mm, the KryoSheet graphene pad covers the entirety of the GeForce RTX 5090's GB202-300-A1 GPU.
Designed as a thermal paste replacement, it's for those looking to take an air-cooled GeForce RTX 5090 and put the GPU and PCB inside a custom water block for a premium and efficient cooling solution. With the RTX 5090 able to draw up to 600W, Thermal Grizzly's custom KryoSheet graphene pad ($24.96) is something all potential modders should consider.
In a very cool move, Thermal Grizzly has provided some images and the steps it took to mod the flagship ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 Astral with the new KryoSheet graphene thermal pad, which also ships with a TG Kapton Insulation Sheet.
- First, the graphics chip and the surrounding area must be thoroughly cleaned and degreased (e.g., with isopropanol).
- After cleaning, the Kapton Insulation Sheet is applied. The Kapton strips should be aligned along the edges of the chip and carefully adhered. The Kapton strips must not be placed on top of the graphics chip!
- Once all four sides next to the chip have been covered, the KryoSheet can be applied according to the instructions (steps 3 and 4). If the adhesive side of the Kapton Insulation Sheet has come into contact with the chip during application, it is recommended to clean the chip again before proceeding. Cutting the KryoSheet to size is not necessary.