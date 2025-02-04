All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

Thermal Grizzly introduces KryoSheet pads for custom GeForce RTX 5090 water-cooling

For those looking to mod an air-cooled GeForce RTX 5090 with a custom water block, Thermal Grizzly's custom KryoSheet graphene pad is here.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 faces stock shortages, but Thermal Grizzly has developed a new KryoSheet graphene pad for enhanced cooling. This pad, designed for the RTX 5090's GB202 GPU, offers a premium cooling solution for modders using custom water blocks. It includes a TG Kapton Insulation Sheet for installation.

Although stock shortages have made NVIDIA's latest flagship GPU, the GeForce RTX 5090, impossible to find for many potential buyers - that hasn't stopped cooling solutions experts from creating new products specifically for the latest 4K gaming champ.

The ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 Astral's PCB and GPU, image credit: TechPowerUp.
The ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 Astral's PCB and GPU, image credit: TechPowerUp.

Thermal Grizzly, makers of some of the highest-quality thermal solutions for PC gaming rigs and hardware, is introducing a new size for its impressive KryoSheet graphene pads, specifically for the GeForce RTX 5090 and the GB202 GPU. With dimensions of 44 × 37 mm, the KryoSheet graphene pad covers the entirety of the GeForce RTX 5090's GB202-300-A1 GPU.

Designed as a thermal paste replacement, it's for those looking to take an air-cooled GeForce RTX 5090 and put the GPU and PCB inside a custom water block for a premium and efficient cooling solution. With the RTX 5090 able to draw up to 600W, Thermal Grizzly's custom KryoSheet graphene pad ($24.96) is something all potential modders should consider.

In a very cool move, Thermal Grizzly has provided some images and the steps it took to mod the flagship ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 Astral with the new KryoSheet graphene thermal pad, which also ships with a TG Kapton Insulation Sheet.

  1. First, the graphics chip and the surrounding area must be thoroughly cleaned and degreased (e.g., with isopropanol).
  2. After cleaning, the Kapton Insulation Sheet is applied. The Kapton strips should be aligned along the edges of the chip and carefully adhered. The Kapton strips must not be placed on top of the graphics chip!
  3. Once all four sides next to the chip have been covered, the KryoSheet can be applied according to the instructions (steps 3 and 4). If the adhesive side of the Kapton Insulation Sheet has come into contact with the chip during application, it is recommended to clean the chip again before proceeding. Cutting the KryoSheet to size is not necessary.

NEWS SOURCE:thermal-grizzly.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

