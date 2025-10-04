AMD is 'unfazed' by Intel + NVIDIA partnership, executive says AMD is confident in its roadmap

TL;DR: AMD remains confident in its disruptive roadmap despite Intel and NVIDIA's recent partnership to integrate GeForce RTX GPU chiplets into Intel processors. Highlighting its advanced Strix Halo APU, AMD aims to compete strongly in mobile x86 processors, 3D rendering, and AI inferencing against major rivals.

Intel and NVIDIA announced a partnership not too long ago, which would see GeForce RTX GPU chiplets installed onto future Intel processors, and AMD is unfazed by it, at least according to an executive who says the company's roadmap will remain "disruptive".

In a new chat with CRN and AMD corporate vice president and general manager of client OEM, Jason Banta, said AMD is "very confident" in its ability to compete with two massive rivals, pointing to one product in particular. Banta said: "we're very confident in our road map. We've done some very exciting things. You've seen 'Strix Halo' products that are really category-defining products. We want to continue to provide disruptive technology".

Strix Halo is the codename for its powerful new APU, which AMD unveiled earlier this year in January as the "most advanced mobile x86 processor ever created". AMD said at the time that its Strix Halo APU with its fast 16C/32T CPU, RDNA 3.5-powered GPU, and NPU, as well as its ability to allocate 96GB of system memory to the GPU alone, allowed AMD to compete against the best chips from its competitors like Intel, Apple, and NVIDIA in areas like 3D rendering and AI inferencing.

Banta works closely with OEMs for client computing needs, adding: "and so that's how we think about our road map: we want to continue to provide disruptive technology".

Intel and NVIDIA announced its partnership in mid-September, just weeks ago, with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang saying that the PC product would be a "giant" system-on-a-chip (SoC) that fuses custom Intel CPU and NVIDIA RTX GPU chiplets to create a "new class of integrated graphics laptops that the world's never seen before". This move will allow NVIDIA to enter a rather huge market that represents around 150 million laptop shipments per year.