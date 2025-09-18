Intel reiterates it'll still make Arc GPUs after its $5B collaboration with NVIDIA on new chips

Intel says it will still be making new Arc GPUs after it announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA for the future of its data center, consumer chips.

TL;DR: Intel and NVIDIA announced a $5 billion deal for NVIDIA RTX GPU chiplets to be integrated into Intel CPUs, enhancing future laptop processors like Nova Lake. Despite this collaboration, Intel confirms it will continue developing its in-house Arc GPUs, maintaining a diverse GPU roadmap to compete in the evolving market.

NVIDIA and Intel just announced a huge $5 billion deal that would see NVIDIA supplying RTX GPU chiplets for Intel to use on its CPUs, but now Intel has said that this new collaboration with NVIDIA isn't the end of its Arc GPUs.

An Intel spokesperson told PCWorld: "We're not discussing specific roadmaps at this time, but the collaboration is complementary to Intel's roadmap and Intel will continue to have GPU product offerings".

In the weeks and (many) months ahead, I dare say we'll see some modifications to Intel's roadmap of laptop processors, with the possibility of seeing future Intel chips changed to include NVIDIA RTX GPU chiplets. It all started a few years ago when Intel made Meteor Lake, which was the first-gen Core Ultra CPU designed with a specific GPU tile.

Intel could theoretically release a new laptop processor like Nova Lake with NVIDIA RTX GPU chiplets, with rumors that Nova Lake-AX is coming to compete with AMD's powerful Strix Halo APUs. NVIDIA RTX GPU chiplets on a new Intel processor that is more of an APU, to compete with its competitors APUs that just get better and better with each release, totally makes sense.

Wait, Intel is still making in-house Arc GPUs? Yep, that's the big news here. Intel is STILL making Arc GPUs according to PCWorld sources at least, but there were rumors a few YEARS ago now, saying that Arc was cancelled. I guess we'll find out in the coming weeks and months, but Intel is still reportedly chugging along with its in-house GPU dreams... for now.