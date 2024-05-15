SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 gaming headset arrives with a Companion App for easy customization

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is the company's new 'affordable luxury' wireless gaming headset, and it arrives with the company's first mobile app.

SteelSeries announcing a new gaming headset is not uncommon, nor is it strange for them to impress when it comes to audio quality and comfort - check out the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4X we recently reviewed. This week, SteelSeries has revealed a new entry in the Arctis Nova line-up, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5.

The new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, image credit: SteelSeries.

Designed for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, the Arctis Nova 5 supports both low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth technologies, Neodymium Magnetic Drivers for a high-end audio experience, and a new ClearCast 2.X Mic with a new high-bandwidth chipset for 32KHz 16-bit audio for in-game chat and communication.

The new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 also offers 60 hours of wireless gaming with fast USB-C charging that delivers 6 hours after only 15 minutes. This is all great stuff, but the most exciting part is the new Nova 5 Companion App for smartphones or any compatible iOS or Android device.

Nova 5 Companion App for the new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, image credit: SteelSeries.

We've wanted to see this from SteelSeries for a while: a dedicated smartphone app that allows users to access the company's excellent Sonar audio customization features. And by the sounds of it, that's precisely what you've got here, with access to over 100+ game-specific audio presets tuned by engineers, game developers, and esports professionals. There's a preset for all the top-played games, including Fortnite, Apex Legends, Counter-Strike 2, Diablo IV, and Minecraft.

The app and headset also support different EQ settings for 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth audio that will switch automatically. However, based on the press release and product page, there's no dual-audio support, so you'll need to tap a button to switch between Bluetooth and game audio. The mobile connection remains on standby, so you don't have to reconnect every time you need to take a call or access the Nova 5 Companion App.

It will be interesting to see how it all works, so stay tuned on that front. The new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 retails for $139.99 USD / $299 AUD.