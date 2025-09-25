Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser retiring at end of 2025

Nintendo of America President and COO Doug Bowser has announced his retirement from Nintendo effective at the end of calendar 2025, but won't leave gaming.

TL;DR: Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser, who led the company through the successful Switch era, announced his retirement effective December 31, 2025. Devon Pritchard will succeed him, ensuring continued leadership as Nintendo navigates future console launches and market challenges. Bowser hints at staying in the gaming industry.

After a decade with the Mario maker, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser is retiring from the company.

2

Two former Nintendo of America presidents: Reggie Fils-Aime (left) and Doug Bowser (right).

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The charmingly-named and even more charmingly-mannered Doug Bowser has announced that he will be leaving Nintendo at the end of 2025. Nintendo of America's EVP of revenue and marketing Devon Pritchard will take over for Bowser as NoA's new president.

Bowser helped lead Nintendo's critical US-based operations through its most profitable console generation--the Switch--when he took over as Nintendo of America president in 2019, and also navigated the company's Western division through turbulent, tariff-ridden waters with the Switch 2's launch. Bowser ends his send-off with an indication that he may not be leaving the games industry.