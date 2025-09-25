Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser retiring at end of 2025

After a decade with the Mario maker, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser is retiring from the company.
The charmingly-named and even more charmingly-mannered Doug Bowser has announced that he will be leaving Nintendo at the end of 2025. Nintendo of America's EVP of revenue and marketing Devon Pritchard will take over for Bowser as NoA's new president.
Bowser helped lead Nintendo's critical US-based operations through its most profitable console generation--the Switch--when he took over as Nintendo of America president in 2019, and also navigated the company's Western division through turbulent, tariff-ridden waters with the Switch 2's launch. Bowser ends his send-off with an indication that he may not be leaving the games industry.
Today, I announced my plan to retire from Nintendo, effective December 31, 2025.
Nintendo has been an integral part of my life for 44 years, starting with Donkey Kong Arcade as a kid in college. If you asked 20-yr old Doug, who was plugging those quarters non-stop into the cabinet, if I ever thought I would have the opportunity to work for Nintendo, I would have said "only in my dreams".
To have a chance to work with the amazing employees of Nintendo, to introduce our characters and worlds to consumers and ultimately create the same smiles I experienced 44 years ago and still experience today, has been nothing short of incredible. It's been a dream come true.
I extend my best wishes to Devon Pritchard as she leads Nintendo of America forward, and I thank all of you for your passion and support of Nintendo.
As for me, it's not Game Over....it's just time to Level Up!