Call of Duty community turns on Black Ops 7, 'This made me pre-order Battlefield 6'

The Call of Duty community has turned its back on Black Ops 7 after seeing the gameplay reveal trailer showcased at Gamescom 2025.

Activision recently concluded its worldwide reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at Gamescom 2025, and the new gameplay trailer published to the official Call of Duty YouTube channel now stands as a representation of how the Call of Duty community feels about the next addition to the Call of Duty franchise.

The "gameplay" reveal at Gamescom 2025 has been met with heavy criticism from the Call of Duty community, which has taken to dislike-bombing the YouTube video, which has gained more than 46 million views since its release. Using the Likes, Dislikes, and Views of the video, we can learn some insights using this public-facing data.

For example, of the 46 million views, only 1% of viewers actually clicked like or dislike, and the approval ratings for the video are as follows. 55,000 Likes ÷ 462,000 (Likes + Dislikes) = 11.9% Likes. As for Dislikes, 407,000 ÷ 462,000 = 88.1% Dislikes. Reactions relative to views are even more interesting, with 55,000 ÷ 46,000,000 = 0.12% of viewers liked the video. Dislikes landed on 0.88% of viewers.

What does this mean? Only 1 in 100 viewers even bothered to react to the video, and of those who reacted, 9 out of 10 gave it a thumbs down, meaning the trailer's approval rating is approximately 12%, one of the harshest in Call of Duty's history.

This isn't even taking into account the comment section, which is almost exclusively Call of Duty community members expressing their disdain for what they have seen in the trailer. The top comment on the trailer is, "This actually made me Pre-Order Battlefield 6." Another commenter wrote, "From a COD player- thank you for making it easy to choose Bf6".