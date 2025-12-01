Splinter Cell director back at Ubisoft to work on new remake

Ubisoft is gearing up the new Splinter Cell remake, and has re-hired former game director David Grivel to once again lead the anticipated project.

TL;DR: Ubisoft is advancing its Splinter Cell remake by rehiring key talent, including former game director David Grivel, to ensure authenticity. Despite a rocky development and financial challenges, the project continues with Ubisoft Toronto using the Snowdrop Engine, aiming to revive the acclaimed stealth franchise with original creators.

The Splinter Cell remake was originally announced in 2021, however Ubisoft appeared to have stalled the project in recent years. Reports indicate the game has had a troubled and rocky development cycle--which makes sense, given Ubisoft's current financial situation, much of which is a result of the company's risky over-spending on investments during COVID-19. Ubisoft has since accelerated the project and has secured a game director for the Splinter Cell remake--in fact, it's the same game director that was attached to the project before.

"Today, I am very, very happy to announce that I'm rejoining Ubisoft Toronto as Game Director on the Splinter Cell Remake! It's a very special team and project to me," Grivel said on LinkedIn last week.

Previously, Grivel was game director on the Splinter Cell remake from November 2021 through October 2022, about a year. That lines up with the reports that say the game's development entered turbulence during this time. Throughout this year, Grivel says that he "built the game's game design director and vision," however it's unclear whether or not Ubisoft has scrapped Grivel's original work.

At the announcement, Ubisoft had said the Splinter Cell remake was being built in Massive Entertainment's powerful Snowdrop Engine.

The original developers of the Splinter Cell franchise at Ubisoft Toronto are tackling the remake, and Grivel himself was the senior game designer of the well-received Splinter Cell Blacklist.