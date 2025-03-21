All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Assassin's Creed ShadowsRadeon RX 9070 XTSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Sony PS5 has outsold PS4 by 7%, but Xbox Series consoles are 19% off the pace of Xbox One sales

The PlayStation 5 continues to put in a strong performance, according to fresh stats from an analyst, but Microsoft's not doing well with the Xbox.

Sony PS5 has outsold PS4 by 7%, but Xbox Series consoles are 19% off the pace of Xbox One sales
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Sony's PlayStation 5 has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 7% when comparing the first 52 months of the existence of these consoles, while Microsoft's Xbox Series consoles lag behind the Xbox One by 19% in the US market. The PS5 remains the best-selling hardware platform, unsurprisingly, and the PlayStation Portal base model is the top-selling accessory.

Sony's PlayStation 5 has outsold the PlayStation 4 by some margin going by fresh stats that provide a head-to-head comparison of the sales performance of both consoles.

After each platform’s first 52 months in market, PlayStation 5 unit sales exceed PlayStation 4’s sales pace by 7%, while Xbox Series now trails Xbox One by 19%.

Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-03-19T13:00:43.009Z

Specifically, Mat Piscatella, who is executive director and game industry analyst at Circana, provided a tally of sales on Bluesky (see above) for the first 52 months on the shelves for both of Sony's consoles, showing the PS5 has outperformed the PS4 by 7%. (Hat tip to TechRadar for the spot here).

The opposite is true for Microsoft, mind, with the Xbox Series consoles trailing behind the Xbox One, and by a long way - some 19%. These stats are for the US market.

It's no surprise that the PS5 is doing well, of course, and Piscatella observes that it was "once again the best-selling hardware platform of the month" whether you're considering pure numbers of units shifted, or dollars in revenue.

The analyst also informed us that: "The PlayStation Portal base model was again the month's best-selling accessory in consumer spending."

Back at the start of 2025, Piscatella shared the same breakdown for the US at the 50-month point, when the PS5 was also 7% ahead of the PS4, but the Xbox Series was 18% adrift of the Xbox One - meaning that the situation has worsened slightly for Microsoft.

Piscatella also provided stats on the US video game market for 2025, with spending so far this year apparently being 11% lower than the same period in 2024.

Read more: AMD RX 9070 stock could improve very soon - 'after April' according to one graphics card maker

Photo of the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console
Best Deals: Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console
Country flagToday7 days ago30 days ago
$499 USD
$499 USD-
Buy
$459.98 USD
$459.98 USD$459.98 USD
Buy
$729.99 CAD
$729.99 CAD-
Buy
$499 USD
$499 USD-
Buy
$499 USD
$499 USD-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/21/2025 at 9:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:techradar.com, playstation.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles