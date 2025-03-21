Sony PS5 has outsold PS4 by 7%, but Xbox Series consoles are 19% off the pace of Xbox One sales

Sony's PlayStation 5 has outsold the PlayStation 4 by some margin going by fresh stats that provide a head-to-head comparison of the sales performance of both consoles.
Specifically, Mat Piscatella, who is executive director and game industry analyst at Circana, provided a tally of sales on Bluesky (see above) for the first 52 months on the shelves for both of Sony's consoles, showing the PS5 has outperformed the PS4 by 7%. (Hat tip to TechRadar for the spot here).
The opposite is true for Microsoft, mind, with the Xbox Series consoles trailing behind the Xbox One, and by a long way - some 19%. These stats are for the US market.
It's no surprise that the PS5 is doing well, of course, and Piscatella observes that it was "once again the best-selling hardware platform of the month" whether you're considering pure numbers of units shifted, or dollars in revenue.
The analyst also informed us that: "The PlayStation Portal base model was again the month's best-selling accessory in consumer spending."
Back at the start of 2025, Piscatella shared the same breakdown for the US at the 50-month point, when the PS5 was also 7% ahead of the PS4, but the Xbox Series was 18% adrift of the Xbox One - meaning that the situation has worsened slightly for Microsoft.
Piscatella also provided stats on the US video game market for 2025, with spending so far this year apparently being 11% lower than the same period in 2024.
Read more: AMD RX 9070 stock could improve very soon - 'after April' according to one graphics card maker