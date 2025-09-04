Report: Nintendo repeatedly delayed Switch 2 at behest of its own developers

New reports indicate that Nintendo delayed its new Switch 2 console more than once at the behest of its own internal first-party game development teams.

TL;DR: The Switch 2 launch was delayed multiple times due to hardware challenges and developer requests to perfect game performance on the new console. Limited access to devkits hindered third-party support, resulting in fewer optimized titles at launch. Nintendo's custom NVIDIA chip enables advanced 4K visuals and enhanced gameplay features.

The Switch 2 debuted in the middle of Summer, an unconventional timeframe for a major console launch, and new reports indicate this timing was due to multiple hardware delays.

The Switch 2 could have launched sooner than it did (analysts also believe it could've been cheaper, too). Nintendo apparently pushed back the Switch 2's launch more than once, but for good reason.

Sources tell Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki that Nintendo was asked multiple times by its internal development teams to delay the system, chiefly so that they'd have enough time to make the games look and feel faultless on the new hardware.

Third-party publishers and partners were reportedly frustrated by the Switch 2 delays, which caused disruptions in their game releases slates.

Some of those relational problems persist, as game creators are still having a hard time getting ahold of Switch 2 devkits. This is possibly why the Switch 2 launched with few third-party games that are specifically optimized for the platform's new advanced features.

It's unclear what exactly tied up Nintendo's developers, but we do know that the company has been investing its R&D coffers into deep learning and machine learning since 2019. Nintendo worked closely with NVIDIA to design a custom T239 Orin Tegra chip specifically for the Switch 2's 4K-ready upscaling capabilities, outfitted with tech like DLSS to enable higher-end visuals and performance while at home or on the go.

Major Switch 2 breakouts were games like the new Donkey Kong game, which pushes parts of the console's new tech to its limits thanks to the in-game destruction physics, as well as Mario Kart World, which unlocks the racer into a fully-fledged open world full of exploration.

Other titles like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom also flexed the Switch 2's power, adding enhanced visuals and new features to significantly affect gameplay.