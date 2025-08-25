Switch 2 devkits still scarce, Nintendo remains very selective of who actually gets them

Switch 2 devkits are reportedly quite scarce even now as Nintendo remains highly selective in choosing which publishers and devs actually get devkits.

TL;DR: Nintendo's limited distribution of Switch 2 devkits is delaying game development, as many developers cannot access the hardware. This scarcity, driven by production costs and leak prevention, may impact the platform's reputation and game performance, hindering the release of optimized titles for Switch 2.

Publishers and game developers are still having trouble getting a hold of Switch 2 devkits, sources tell Digital Foundry.

Nintendo is still being very choosy in who is getting Switch 2 devkits. According to Digital Foundry, a lot of developers can't actually get Nintendo to send them a Switch 2 development kit. This has stalled the amount of games that can be made available on the Switch 2, as devs can't make games for the system without Switch 2 devkits.

According to the latest episode of DF Direct Weekly, Digital Foundry spoke to a bunch of developers at Gamescom 2025 and they basically all said the same thing: They can't get a Switch 2 devkit. This makes sense to a degree as Nintendo still has to manufacture, produce, and ship each devkit, which can be costly because of tariffs, plus Nintendo is also trying to be careful because it wants to avoid any more potential leak situations.

This unavailability could also affect the platform's reputation, and impact major companies like Bandai Namco; case in point, the Switch 2 devkit situation might be the reason that Elden Ring performed so poorly on the Switch 2 at Gamescom.

Here's what Digital Foundry's John Linneman said during the episode: