Next-generation HDR announced, Dolby Vision 2 introduces a world first

Premium HDR has been led by Dolby Vision, but now the new generation has been unveiled with Dolby Laboratories unveiling Dolby Vision 2, and the numerous improvements that will come with the new standard.
In a new press release released by Dolby, it's explained that Dolby Vision 2 is powered by a new powerful image engine that has been combined with Dolby's already extensive content ecosystem. Dolby Vision 2 comes with "Content Intelligence," which is a new tool that enables Dolby Vision 2 to authentically and automatically optimize a TV to produce a much clearer and vibrant image. For example, Content Intelligence includes Precision Black, which increases images that consumers regularly say are "too dark," but without compromising the artistic intent of the image.
It also features Light Sense, which fine-tunes picture quality through ambient light detection and new reference lighting data. This feature optimizes the TV for the best viewing experience possible. Content Intelligence also includes Sports and Gaming Optimization, which introduces new enhancements such as white point adjustments and motion control designed specifically for sports and gaming. Furthermore, Content Intelligence introduces bi-directional tone mapping, enabling TVs to deliver higher brightness, sharper contrast, and deeply saturated colors.
It isn't just HDR, it's more
Dolby explains that Dolby Vision 2 expands the capabilities of regular HDR, and now includes Authentic Motion, which is the "world's first creative driven motion control tool to make scenes feel more authentically cinematic without unwanted judder on a shot-by-shot basis."
The press release states Dolby Vision 2 will be arriving in two product tiers: Dolby Vision 2 Max, and just Dolby Vision 2. It also states the first TV brand to adopt this new standard will be Hisense, and the TVs will be powered by MediaTek's Pentonic 800 with "MiraVision™ Pro" PQ Engine, which is the first silicon chip to integrate Dolby Vision 2.
"This represents exactly the kind of innovation Hisense customers expect from premium television experiences. Dolby Vision 2 jointly with Hisense RGB-MiniLED Technology, can not only deliver dramatically astonishing picture, but also increase the potential of TVs with ultra-wide color and ultra-high brightness, which haven't been possible until today," said Sonny Ming, GM of Hisense TV Product Marketing