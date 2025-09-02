Next-generation HDR announced, Dolby Vision 2 introduces a world first

Dolby has unveiled the next-generation of HDR technology, with the company unveiling Dolby Vision 2 and the TV brand that is the first to adopt it.

TL;DR: Dolby Vision 2 introduces advanced HDR technology with Content Intelligence, enhancing TV picture quality through Precision Black, Light Sense, and bi-directional tone mapping for vibrant, clear images. It also features Authentic Motion for cinematic motion control. Hisense will be the first brand to adopt this new standard with MediaTek-powered TVs.

Premium HDR has been led by Dolby Vision, but now the new generation has been unveiled with Dolby Laboratories unveiling Dolby Vision 2, and the numerous improvements that will come with the new standard.

In a new press release released by Dolby, it's explained that Dolby Vision 2 is powered by a new powerful image engine that has been combined with Dolby's already extensive content ecosystem. Dolby Vision 2 comes with "Content Intelligence," which is a new tool that enables Dolby Vision 2 to authentically and automatically optimize a TV to produce a much clearer and vibrant image. For example, Content Intelligence includes Precision Black, which increases images that consumers regularly say are "too dark," but without compromising the artistic intent of the image.

It also features Light Sense, which fine-tunes picture quality through ambient light detection and new reference lighting data. This feature optimizes the TV for the best viewing experience possible. Content Intelligence also includes Sports and Gaming Optimization, which introduces new enhancements such as white point adjustments and motion control designed specifically for sports and gaming. Furthermore, Content Intelligence introduces bi-directional tone mapping, enabling TVs to deliver higher brightness, sharper contrast, and deeply saturated colors.

It isn't just HDR, it's more

Dolby explains that Dolby Vision 2 expands the capabilities of regular HDR, and now includes Authentic Motion, which is the "world's first creative driven motion control tool to make scenes feel more authentically cinematic without unwanted judder on a shot-by-shot basis."

The press release states Dolby Vision 2 will be arriving in two product tiers: Dolby Vision 2 Max, and just Dolby Vision 2. It also states the first TV brand to adopt this new standard will be Hisense, and the TVs will be powered by MediaTek's Pentonic 800 with "MiraVision™ Pro" PQ Engine, which is the first silicon chip to integrate Dolby Vision 2.