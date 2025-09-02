Vampire Survivors-like Halls of Torment breaks 1 million sales, coming to PlayStation and Xbox

Halls of Torment, one of the best Vampire Survivors-like autobattlers on the market today, has achieved 1 million sales and is now coming to consoles.

TL;DR: Halls of Torment, an indie autobattler blending Diablo's isometric style with Vampire Survivors' bullet-hell action, has sold over 1 million copies on Steam and is coming soon to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A paid DLC, The Boglands, adds new stages, heroes, quests, abilities, and gear.

Halls of Torment, the autobattler that combines Diablo with Vampire Survivors, is coming to consoles after achieving a major sales milestone.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Indie hit Halls of Torment is heading to consoles after a successful run on Steam, where the stylish battler amassed a noteworthy 1 million sales. Developer Chasing Carrots is planning a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S launch alongside a new paid DLC expansion, the Boglands.

The game is a unique mixture of Diablo's isometric visuals and old-school pixellated style with the frenzied, bullet-hell chaos found in games like Vampire Survivors. Players go on 30-minute runs and essentially try to survive, collecting loot and gold in the process. The entire genre is an iteration on the classic starship games you'd find in video game arcades in the 1980s.

No release date for Halls of Torment's console version has been revealed--it's just listed as coming soon.

6

The Boglands expansion will be paid DLC, and it sounds pretty meaty, adding in a new stage, two new playable characters, a ton of new quests, abilities, and gear.