Vampire Survivors-like Halls of Torment breaks 1 million sales, coming to PlayStation and Xbox

Halls of Torment, the autobattler that combines Diablo with Vampire Survivors, is coming to consoles after achieving a major sales milestone.
Indie hit Halls of Torment is heading to consoles after a successful run on Steam, where the stylish battler amassed a noteworthy 1 million sales. Developer Chasing Carrots is planning a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S launch alongside a new paid DLC expansion, the Boglands.
The game is a unique mixture of Diablo's isometric visuals and old-school pixellated style with the frenzied, bullet-hell chaos found in games like Vampire Survivors. Players go on 30-minute runs and essentially try to survive, collecting loot and gold in the process. The entire genre is an iteration on the classic starship games you'd find in video game arcades in the 1980s.
No release date for Halls of Torment's console version has been revealed--it's just listed as coming soon.
The Boglands expansion will be paid DLC, and it sounds pretty meaty, adding in a new stage, two new playable characters, a ton of new quests, abilities, and gear.
- A New Stage: Trudge through a slowing swamp teeming with insects, spirits, and ancient walking trees. Time is not your enemy here - survival is. Victory lies not in the grains in the hourglass, but in the piles of slain foes.
- Two New Heroes: The Crone summons twisted plant life to ensnare enemies and spread Decay, while The Alchemist hurls volatile mixtures imbued with elemental power - customizable for fire, ice, lightning, or earth.
- 50+ New Quests: Earn rewards by experimenting with new mechanics, braving the Boglands, and mastering your tools.
- New Abilities & Gear: Unlock three new abilities and a dozen new items, designed to synergize with the Crone's control and the Alchemist's raw elemental creativity.
- Decay Mechanic & Earth Element: Unleash the new Earth element and apply Decay, a long-lasting, armor-cracking curse that softens even the toughest foes.
- 6 New Artifacts: Customize your runs with powerful stage modifiers. Risk meets reward as these ancient objects twist the rules to your favor-or demise.
- More Traits. More Blessings. More Ways to Die: Expand your build potential with potion-focused blessings and new traits waiting to be uncovered.