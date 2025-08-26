Google Drive just added a browser-based video editor with Gemini-powered AI features

Google Vids is a new browser and cloud-based video editor that you can access as part of Google Drive, and it's packed with powerful features.

Google Vids is a new feature that's rolling out to all Google Drive users who are uploading videos or backing up their videos to the company's cloud-based service. And it's an impressive one if you're after a basic video editor that supports features like adding media, audio, text, and transitions.

Google Vids is a new browser and cloud-based video editor, image credit: Google.

Best of all, it's accessible via browser, so you can fire up Chrome on just about any device and start editing. There's also the ability to save and share a video project as a Google Vids file with the same levels of access on offer when you share a Google Doc. Naturally, there's also the ability to create, share, and download an MP4 video file of the completed project.

And yes, there are Google Gemini AI features that include the ability to generate video clips with text input and create and use AI avatars to read a script. For AI video clip generation, users are limited to creating 10 clips per day, which are all 8 seconds long, 720p 24 FPS videos.

Additionally, the limitation for video files is that they need to be shorter than 35 minutes and less than 4GB in size to be compatible with Google Vids. As long as a video file is compatible, accessing Google Vids is easy. As soon as you select a video, you'll have the option to open the browser-based tool. Ultimately, having access to a simple and powerful cloud-based video editing tool that's accessible via Google Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge is fantastic to see - and another excellent Google Drive feature.