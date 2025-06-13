Steam is now native on Apple Silicon, full optimization available now

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Steam for Mac has entirely relied on Rosetta 2 to work on Apple Silicon, which is an emulator designed to allow software designed for Intel-based Macs to run on Apple Silicon.
When emulating from one system architecture to the next, there is a cost to performance, and in the case of Rosetta 2 and Steam, there was a significant hit when compared to Steam native. However, Apple is planning on sunsetting Rosetta 2 with macOS 28 as the era of Intel-based Mac software support comes to an end.
macOS 26 will be the last release for Intel-based Macs, meaning software designed for Intel-based Macs will need to become native on Apple Silicon to continue to receive top-of-the-line compatibility and optimizations with macOS.
Valve has now officially bridged the gap between Intel-based Macs and Apple Silicon-based Macs with a new beta for Steam. Reports indicate the new beta adds dramatically faster launch times for Steam, noticeably more responsive scrolling, improved navigation of the client, and faster/smoother access to aspects of Steam such as the Store and Community pages.
If you own an Apple Silicon-based Mac, which is any M-series based device, and want Steam to run as well as it possibly can, follow the steps below to enable the new beta.
Improve Steam on M-series Macs
- Open the Steam app on your Mac
- In the menu bar, click Steam > Settings > Interface
- Find the Beta Participation section and choose Steam Beta Update from the dropdown
- Restart Steam to download the updated version (around 230MB)
- Confirm you're running the native version by checking Activity Monitor - you should see Steam listed as "Kind: Apple"