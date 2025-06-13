Steam is now native on Apple Silicon, full optimization available now

Valve has released an update that makes Steam native on Apple Silicon, adding faster launch times, responsive scrolling, and client navigation.

TL;DR: Valve has released a native Apple Silicon beta for Steam, significantly improving performance on M-series Macs with faster launch times, smoother navigation, and enhanced responsiveness. This update prepares users for macOS 28, which will end support for Intel-based Mac software and Rosetta 2 emulation. Valve has released a native Apple Silicon beta for Steam, significantly improving performance on M-series Macs with faster launch times, smoother navigation, and enhanced responsiveness. This update prepares users for macOS 28, which will end support for Intel-based Mac software and Rosetta 2 emulation.

Steam for Mac has entirely relied on Rosetta 2 to work on Apple Silicon, which is an emulator designed to allow software designed for Intel-based Macs to run on Apple Silicon.

When emulating from one system architecture to the next, there is a cost to performance, and in the case of Rosetta 2 and Steam, there was a significant hit when compared to Steam native. However, Apple is planning on sunsetting Rosetta 2 with macOS 28 as the era of Intel-based Mac software support comes to an end.

macOS 26 will be the last release for Intel-based Macs, meaning software designed for Intel-based Macs will need to become native on Apple Silicon to continue to receive top-of-the-line compatibility and optimizations with macOS.

Valve has now officially bridged the gap between Intel-based Macs and Apple Silicon-based Macs with a new beta for Steam. Reports indicate the new beta adds dramatically faster launch times for Steam, noticeably more responsive scrolling, improved navigation of the client, and faster/smoother access to aspects of Steam such as the Store and Community pages.

If you own an Apple Silicon-based Mac, which is any M-series based device, and want Steam to run as well as it possibly can, follow the steps below to enable the new beta.

Improve Steam on M-series Macs