ASUS ROG Ally X's bigger battery, more memory, and same Ryzen Z1 Extreme will cost $100 more

ASUS's ROG Ally X refresh will sport a much larger battery, more storage, and more memory - but it will feature the same Ryzen chip and same 1080p display.

ASUS has teased its ROG Ally X handheld refresh, which will get a big reveal and debut at Computex 2024. The official reveal has confirmed that the ROG Ally X will arrive sporting a new black finish, an improved battery that will have 'way more' than 40% more capacity, and a new motherboard layout to support more memory storage (greater than 16GB) and storage, while improving and fixing the SD card reader.

Surprisingly, ASUS is even adding an M.2 2280 SSD slot. Yeah, the ROG Ally X is adding support for standard full-sized SSDs you'd find in a PC, laptop, or PlayStation 5. The handheld will also change the D-Pad, joysticks, and triggers and be slightly heavier.

But what about the processor, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme (a customized Ryzen 7 7840U), and the display? Well, according to a new leak, don't expect all that much on that front.

In fact, @MysteryLupin (via Notebookcheck) is stating that the upcoming ROG Ally X will feature the same 1080p 120 Hz LCD as the current ROG Ally handheld - so there will be no OLED for the revamped ROG Ally X, which is a shame. Also, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip will be the same.

@MysteryLupin also leaks the price point: $799 USD, which is $100 USD higher than the current ROG Ally. So, instead of changes to the display or processor, the additional surcharge for the all-black ROG Ally X will cover the larger battery, 1TB of storage as standard, more RAM, and other tweaks.

ASUS is also planning to launch a massive update to its Armoury Crate SE software in July, so we expect the ROG Ally X to become available soon after or at the same time.