Sabrent kicks off amazing deals on Amazon UK, scoop up some storage bargains

Sabrent has some amazing deals on Amazon UK for a limited time: 128GB V60 SDXC card with 12% discount, 256GB V90 SDXC card with 7% discount, and more.

Sabrent has just kicked off some storage discounts on its Amazon UK store, so if you are in the UK and need some storage discount goodness, check out Sabrents Amazon UK store to scoop up some deals.

Starting with the Sabrent 256GB V90 SDXC UHS-II memory card, ready for 8K video recording with 280MB/sec for professional photographers, videographers, and bloggers which is down 7% on Amazon UK right now, down to £166.66. There's also the super-fast Sabrent CF Express 512GB memory card with up to 1.7GB/sec (1700MB/sec) reads and up to 1.5GB/sec (1500MB/sec) writes for £133.32, discounted by 9% for a limited time.

There's also the Sabrent 128GB V60 SDXC UHS-II memory card which offers 270MB/sec reads with 12% discount, bringing its original price from £35 down to £30.82, for a limited time only.

Sabrent 256GB V90 SDXC UHS-II memory card details:

Cutting-Edge Flash Technology : Leveraging cutting-edge BiCS5 112-layer 3D TLC flash, the Sabrent Rocket V90 memory card delivers professional-grade storage performance and exceptional durability. Sabrent's Rocket v90 cards feature advanced flash management technologies such as bad block management plus both static and dynamic wear-leveling to ensure your data's integrity is never compromised even after years of extended use.

Ideal for 4K, 6K, and 8K video recording : Boasting Class 10, V90, and U3 ratings, Sabrent Rocket v90 cards deliver consistent, responsive speed for non-stop recording. Capable of up to 280/250MBps read/write, Sabrent SD cards are built for those who demand unmatched performance.

Ultra-High Capacity : Unleash your creativity with no restraints Don't miss out on that next series of photos because your card is full. Sabrent Rocket v90 cards won't let low storage capacity cut your memories short. With capacities ranging from 64GB all the way up to 512GB, they offer plentiful storage for hobbyists and professionals alike.

Broad Camera Compatibility : Our Sabrent Rocket memory cards are ideal for use in the latest camera lines such as Canon's EOS, Panasonic LUMIX, Sony a7R, Nikon Z, plus many more. Sabrent Rocket v90 cards not only offer great performance for use in the latest UHS-II devices but, because they are built on industry standards, they are also compatible with legacy UHS-I devices at their respective speeds.

Write-protect switch: Don't accidentally erase or overwrite your shots. To make sure memories are never prematurely erased our Rocket v90 cards come with a built-in, mechanical write-protect switch.

You can check out all of the Sabrent storage deals on their Amazon UK store here.