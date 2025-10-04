Alienware reveals new LEGO PC gear: Brick Kit Desk is a modular, buildable LEGO gaming PC setup

Alienware is flexing a little more into custom LEGO sets, with the introduction of its new Alienware Brick Kit Desk... a small gaming desk with Alienware's latest hardware including peripherals and a monitor, for the best LEGO full battle station gaming PC in the world.

The company released its super-popular Alienware Area-51 Desktop Brick kit made with Authentic LEGO bricks, but now it's back with the Brick Kit Desk that features a desk with an Alienware Pro Mouse, headset and keyboard, all in a brick build, with the keyboard profiled to mirror Alienware's recently released Aurora FX package.

Each of the kits will feature a sticker pack that features some of Alienware's newly-released wallpapers (which you can download here). The Alienware technology sits on a custom brick desk... that get this... has height-adjustable legs, which the company says "should allow you to fit the kit in places with varying heights" like shelving, etc.

Alienware says: "If you redeem this kit early, just like before, I eagerly want to hear about it. Find me on our discord (in the Arena-Feedback Section must link your account) or post your feedback on Relay and leave some thoughts on the quality, build experience, all of it. Keep your eyes peeled on Arena for more brick kit news to come, and relay for more photos of the kit over time, and thanks for building the community with us here on Arena!"

The new Alienware Brick Kit Desk looks great, and for LEGO fans it's a great addition to their collection. The company has asked if I would like one, which works out well as my partner and daughter are both massive LEGO fans, and I've actually been using some LEGO characters on some of my product photography. Will just need the full Alienware Gaming PC setup, too... eh, Alienware? ;)