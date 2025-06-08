Invincible comic 3v3 fighting game announced, original Killer Instinct devs making it

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Today Skybound Games announced a new fighting game based on the Invincible superhero series, and it looks to be exactly what fans were asking for.
Invincible VS is an ultra-violent fighting game where players face off in teams of 3, smashing each other with melee attacks, combos, unique abilities, and tag-team specials. Invincible VS will also feature a story-based cinematic mode, which is presumably where the animations from the trailer are from, as well as an arcade mode for online co-op and PVP across multiple platforms.
Interestingly enough, the game is being worked on by the original developers of Xbox's more recent Killer Instinct reboot from 2013. Invincible VS is developed by Quarter Up, the first in-house studio at Skybound.
No release date has been set for the game, but it will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
"Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood.
"Invincible VS features a variety of game modes including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling... Invincible."