Invincible comic 3v3 fighting game announced, original Killer Instinct devs making it

Invincible VS is a 3v3 tag team fighting game with bloody combat inspired by Skybound's Invincible comic series, complete with signature moves and powers.

Today Skybound Games announced a new fighting game based on the Invincible superhero series, and it looks to be exactly what fans were asking for.

Invincible VS is an ultra-violent fighting game where players face off in teams of 3, smashing each other with melee attacks, combos, unique abilities, and tag-team specials. Invincible VS will also feature a story-based cinematic mode, which is presumably where the animations from the trailer are from, as well as an arcade mode for online co-op and PVP across multiple platforms.

Interestingly enough, the game is being worked on by the original developers of Xbox's more recent Killer Instinct reboot from 2013. Invincible VS is developed by Quarter Up, the first in-house studio at Skybound.

No release date has been set for the game, but it will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.