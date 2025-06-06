Resident Evil 9 Requiem announced, coming February 2026, may be powered by next-gen RE Engine

Capcom has announced Resident Evil 9, subtitled 'Requiem,' and it's coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in February 2026.

Capcom pulled a bait and switch at Summer Games Fest 2025 that eventually ended with Resident Evil 9 being revealed after all.

It's official: Capcom has revealed Resident Evil 9: Requiem, and it comes with a February 27, 2026 release date. Requiem is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Not much is known about Requiem outside of the trailer, which shows a world before it fell to the zombie outbreak and follows FBI technical analyst Grace Ashcroft.

On stage, show host Geoff Keighley said that Resident Evil 9: "marks a bold shift in the franchise, both in tone and gameplay. Today's reveal isn't just about survival horror, expect high-stakes cinematic action too."

The Requiem website offers some snippets:

"Technological advancements combined with the development team's depth of experience combine in a story with rich characters and gameplay that's more immersive than ever before."

Earlier in the Summer Game Fest stream, Capcom's Jun Takeuchi was featured in a special message that told fans the next game will take a little bit more time, making everyone believe an announcement wouldn't be made.

Requiem could be powered by Capcom's next-gen RE Engine technology, codenamed RE neXt, which aims to stabilize the content flow demands of modern games and lead to titles that look and play better.

Based on the graphical fidelity featured in the trailer, Requiem could leverage RE neXt alongside new tech like the PlayStation 5 Pro's PSSR upscaler.

Resident Evil 9: Requiem's official trailer description also offers a few more clues: