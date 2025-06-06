Atomic Heart 2 in development, focuses on player freedom, RPG elements, retro-futuristic style

Atomic Heart is coming back with a fully-fledged spiritual successor sequel with an impressive sci-fi style, explosive action, and RPG features.

Mundfish announced Atomic Heart 2 at Summer Game Fest with one of the most dazzling game trailers in recent memory.

It's official: Atomic Heart 2 is in development for consoles and PC. Developer Mundfish didn't confirm a release window, but we did get a bunch of gameplay snippets and info about the sequel.

This time around, Atomic Heart 2 will focus a lot more on player agency--at least in the sense that players will have more freedom and choice--with the familiar alternate history twist. Mundfish is prioritizing RPG elements alongside the action FPS players are familiar with.

Atomic Heart 2 can be wishlisted on Steam.