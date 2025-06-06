Atomic Heart 2 in development, focuses on player freedom, RPG elements, retro-futuristic style

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Mundfish announced Atomic Heart 2 at Summer Game Fest with one of the most dazzling game trailers in recent memory.
It's official: Atomic Heart 2 is in development for consoles and PC. Developer Mundfish didn't confirm a release window, but we did get a bunch of gameplay snippets and info about the sequel.
This time around, Atomic Heart 2 will focus a lot more on player agency--at least in the sense that players will have more freedom and choice--with the familiar alternate history twist. Mundfish is prioritizing RPG elements alongside the action FPS players are familiar with.
Atomic Heart 2 can be wishlisted on Steam.
"The Atomic Heart sequel brings you back to the retrofuturistic universe, full of new characters and dangers. The game immerses you in events on a global scale and raises the bar for what an open-world action RPG can do.
"Much like its predecessor, Atomic Heart 2 is set in an alternate-history retrofuturistic universe. In this utopian world of science and technology, humans lived in harmony with their loyal and fervent robots. Unfortunately, what was meant to bring about an era of peace and prosperity at the hands of advanced robotics and AI, has now spiraled into chaos. Atomic Heart 2 picks up with a world on the brink of collapse. It's up to the player to prevent it-however, beware, as the truth runs deeper than anyone may realize.
- Realistic graphics that depict a dystopian, retrofuturistic setting.
- An expanded RPG system that immerses players in a living game world filled with various activities.
- The story continues: a gripping plot with mysteries and high stakes, where beloved characters return and new ones help the world unfold from completely different sides.
- An enhanced, explosive combat system that lets the player use both hands simultaneously-combining glove abilities with a wide array of melee and ranged weapons.